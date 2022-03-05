Nissan Bahrain launches new 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model with host of exciting upgrades

Listen to this article now

YK Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributors of Nissan vehicles in Bahrain revealed their new Nissan Patrol 2022 at the IFID event held at Gulf Hotel. The attendees at the event included Mr Alok Gupta, Chief Executive officer, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons; Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain. Furthering the iconic SUV’s success in the Middle East, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary is a commemorative model exclusive to the Gulf region, honoring its unmatched legacy of conquering all terrains.

Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain said, “Nissan Patrol has been the most preferred choice of our customers over the years. We are extremely delighted to bring to our valued customers, partners and stakeholders the brand new Nissan Patrol 2022! An emblem of premium luxury, performance and intelligent mobility, Nissan Patrol 2022 is the most befitting gift that Nissan could bring to Nissan lovers of Bahrain as a token of our gratitude and appreciation for their continued support.

Embodying power and premium quality, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model is more luxurious and connected than ever before with numerous stylistic and technological advancements. A striking V-Motion grille and new 20-inch machine cut alloy wheels embellish the exterior of the iconic SUV, while all-new burgundy interiors elevate the level of opulence within the cabin. An all-new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with new 10.1-inch rear entertainment screens, allow drivers and passengers to be more connected, while enhancing safety and enjoyment.

The Middle East formed a powerful attachment with the Nissan Patrol when the first-generation SUV landed in the Gulf in 1956. Proving itself as a reliable and capable SUV that can conquer all terrains, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary models builds on the success of its predecessors and rewrites the benchmark for design, comfort, and technology.

Bold Presence, Premium Comfort

Inspired by Nissan’s powerful new design aesthetic, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary makes an impressive statement with a new, bold V-Motion chrome grille and 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. The stylized chrome along the bodywork emphasizes the visual breadth of the vehicle, while the design exudes luxury with a new side fender vent badge branded with the 70th Anniversary logo.

Drivers and occupants are welcomed into a premium cabin where every detail is crafted to heighten the driving experience, with the brand-new burgundy interior option specifically designed to celebrate the Patrol’s 70-year legacy. Attention to detail and class-leading spaciousness create a truly first-class experience for all on board, accentuated through diamond-stitched quilted-tan leather seats.

Technological Enhancements

Dialing up connectivity, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model welcomes a new, redesigned center console with a high-resolution 12.3-inch infotainment display that offers upgraded wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A suite of 13 perfectly placed Bose speakers makes for more entertaining drives, while improved sound isolation equates to a more relaxed and luxurious experience for all.

Two new 10.1-inch multimedia screens with wireless headphones and screen mirroring options transform the rear-seat entertainment to make long journeys more enjoyable, while all devices remain fully charged with multiple USB ports and a wireless charging tray upfront.

With its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) offerings, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model offers drivers a safer, smarter, and more connected driving experience. The safety of those onboard and around the Patrol is ensured through a variety of assuring technologies, including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Intelligent Intervention, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

The Intelligent Rear-View Mirror strengthens the Patrol’s arsenal of safety features by offering drivers an unobstructed view from a camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. The innovative Intelligent Around View® Monitor makes parking and navigating tight off-road trails a breeze by offering drivers a 360-degree view of the SUV’s surroundings.

Unmatched Performance

Under the hood, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary modes offers drivers a choice of two powerful engines. The base 4.0-liter V6 produces 275 horsepower and 394 NM of torque, offering a unique combination of power, performance, and efficiency, while the larger 5.6-liter V8 puts out a staggering 400 horsepower and 560 NM of torque for ultimate performance in the toughest of conditions.

The V8 engine’s direct injection system provides better wide-open throttle performance and comes fitted with a dedicated Eco mode for improved efficiency. Both engines are mated to an advanced 7-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control that ensures smooth shifts, while allowing drivers to shuffle through gears manually for a more engaging experience behind the wheel.

The category-defining Variable 4×4 Mode allows for an effortless switch between drive modes and maximizes the Patrol’s go-anywhere capability with ease. Four dedicated modes (Sand, On-Road, Rock, Snow), which are accompanied by a locking rear differential and hill descent control, allow drivers to confidently explore off the beaten path, while the Hydraulic Body Motion Control System with 4-wheel independent suspension ensures immense stability and comfort, irrespective of the terrain.

Responsive braking is supplied by a 4-wheel disc brake system with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. Standard on all models is also 4-wheel limited-slip (ABLS) and a Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system with an in-built deactivation switch for unintrusive expeditions off-road. Agile steering on- and off-road is provided by an engine-speed-sensitive power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system.