Nissan— Bahrain’s Most Trusted and Preferred Automotive Brand!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce Nissan as Bahrain’s choicest and most popular automobile brand that has gained people’s trust and love over the decades. Catering to customers, both individuals as well as companies, from all segments—passenger cars, SUV crossovers, commercial vehicles and sports cars, Nissan has by far been the most popular choice of vehicle for the people of Bahrain. This can be attributed to Nissan’s dynamic innovation, intelligent mobility and ability to cater to the changing requirements of vehicle owners over the years.

What’s more, Nissan Bahrain has been engaged in providing the most viable and customer-friendly offers and business solutions for both individual and fleet purchases keeping with the trends and demands of the times. These range from easy-finance options, competitive interest rates and tailor-made offers that are specially curated keeping Nissan’s ‘customer-first’ principle in mind.

“We at Nissan Bahrain strive to ensure that our customers remain happy and satisfied with the quality, durablilty, and quality pre-sales and post-sales customer service of every Nissan vehicle purchased. As Nissan stands out to be one of the best automotive brands globally, we deeply cherish the immense trust and loyalty bestowed upon us over the years by our loyal and long-standing customers” stated Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.