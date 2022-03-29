Nissan cements SUV leadership in Bahrain with the Launch of the all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons(YKA), the sole distributors of Nissan vehicles in Bahrain have recently launched the bold and versatile, all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022—a fifth generation that is inspired by the original model and the nameplate’s 35-year heritage. Strengthening its SUV dominance in the Bahrain, and building on the robust capabilities of its predecessors, the all-new Pathfinder has been completely redesigned from the ground-up, with a host of mechanical and technological upgrades to cater to the growing needs of families in Bahrain.

The launch took place at the Nissan showroom in Sitra and was attended by the General Manager of Nissan Bahrain, Mr Anas Abdulla; Valerian Dsouza, General Manager– Sales, Nissan Middle East; Ms Niamph Mcentee, Deputy General Manager- Sales, Nissan Middle East; Eric Anastassiades, Product Marketing DGM, Nissan Middle East in the presence of other staff from YKA.

Solidifying Nissan’s SUV dominance in the region, the all-new Pathfinder bolster Nissan’s SUV line-up and fills in the SUV-E segment, boosting the brand’s performance in Bahrain where larger, premium SUVs are of high interest and demand.

Furthering the success of previous models, the fifth-generation Pathfinder fuses traditional with modern touches and emphasizes its bold design through a unique mix of elements and a strong identity. Elegant C-shaped LED lights, a signature V-Motion grille, and an all-new logo lend the Pathfinder a powerful presence while the diagonal C-Pillar, 3-slot grille, and bold fender arches echo the styling of its predecessors. Pathfinder badges inside and out, including bold lettering on the tailgate and door moldings solidify the SUV’s identity.

The introduction of the all-new model in the Bahrain strengthens the brand’s popular SUV line-up and enhances its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility offerings with revolutionary technologies including ProPILOT and Nissan Safety Shield® 360. Setting the all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 apart from its predecessors is also an all-new design that features a two-tone paint scheme for the first time ever on the Pathfinder and an all-new 9-speed automatic gearbox that offers 30% better acceleration than the outgoing model.

Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain said: “The Pathfinder has been an emblem of luxury and the freedom for several decades. Thirty-five years after the global launch of the original model, the arrival of the fifth-generation Pathfinder to this Island is a strong testament to our dedication to serve customers by offering products that cater to their unique and adventurous lifestyles. Today’s large SUV owners want a vehicle that conveys strength and capability, without compromising on comfort, convenience, or safety and we are proud to deliver that with this all-new SUV icon. Catering to a larger and more connected audience, the Pathfinder is set to build on our sales success and strengthen our SUV leadership in Bahrain.”

He added: “We are delighted to gift our valued customers, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder. A masterpiece SUV icon that displays an exquisite combination of style, comfort, and technology par excellence, the Pathfinder is here to reign supreme in the hearts of SUV lovers who value master craftsmanship and intelligence mobility.

Bold and Powerful Styling

Every inch of the all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 is carefully designed to convey a sense of strength and capability with a strong front face, wide stance, blister fenders and a shorter front overhang (versus the previous design). Offering customers, the luxury of choice, the all-new Pathfinder is available in three well-equipped grades – S, SV and SL – with each providing greater comfort, luxury, and capability.

The all-new fifth generation model pays homage to the original 1987 Pathfinder with design elements including bold wheel fenders, 3-slot grille, and a diagonal C-Pillar boasting a structural SUV design in line with its predecessors. Robust “U-shaped” highlights fuse the powerful fenders, providing a tough, muscular appearance while the dual power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators provide a distinctive touch of elegance. In the rear, the wide-aspect LED taillights wrap around the sides and highlight the model’s modernity, while the available motion-activated power liftgate returns to the boldness of the first-generation Pathfinder, including the oversized, satin chrome insignia.

The distinctive design of the new Pathfinder is modern yet recognizable which, along with standard 18-inch or available 20-inch machined alloy wheels, give it an authentic, robust SUV look. Characteristic Nissan DNA signature features are integrated into the new Pathfinder’s design, including a floating roofline and slim upper Daytime Running Lights.

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 is available in a choice of ten exterior colors, including premium colors such as Scarlet Ember Tintcoat and Pearl White Tricoat. An additional five two-tone paint schemes are also available, including Pearl White TriCoat/Super Black Metallic, Gun Metallic/Super Black Metallic, Boulder Gray/Super Black Metallic, Scarlet Ember TriCoat/Super Black Metallic and Obsidian Green Pearl/Super Black Metallic.

Modern and Luxurious Cabin

The interior of the adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined materials and a robust, open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spacious environment that enhances comfort and versatility with heated and ventilated front seats, available 8-way power driver’s seat including 4-way power lumbar support and available 2-way power front passenger seat. Seating flexibility has been enhanced with standard 8-person capacity or, for the first time on the Pathfinder, premium second-row captain’s chairs for a 7-person capacity (available in the SL grade). The second-row bench seats now offers EZ FLEX® one-touch release fold/slide with push button activation from both front and rear sides of the seats, making life easier for parents and backseat passengers alike.

The SUV’s cargo area has also increased, with a new easy-to-clean luggage box offering additional 54.4 liters of under-cargo storage. This is accompanied by a large center console storage box for tablets, laptops, and smartphones, in addition to a console pass-through area that adds an additional 13.4-liters of storage. Long trips will also be a breeze with a total of 16 beverage holders, 5 USB ports, a new storage shelf above the glove compartment, and standard Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with second row climate control and rear roof vents.

Woven cloth, leather or premium quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are offered in a range of colors – Charcoal, Light Gray and Chestnut. Brushed bronze metallic accents are among the available interior “environments,” while new ambient interior lighting sets the mood for all adventures. Interior quietness has been greatly improved, with acoustic laminated front glass, thicker second-row glass, increased door and floor isolation, and a 60 percent increase in engine noise absorption. Outward visibility has been improved with slimmer pillars and door-mounted outside mirrors, while the available panoramic moon roof with one-touch open/close controls makes for a brighter and airier cabin.

Tech That Sets It Apart

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 offers the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies including ProPILOT which eases driver workload by reducing the amount of acceleration, steering, and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving. Certain grades of the all-new Pathfinder also come equipped with Intelligent Cruise Control with Full Speed Range and Hold, as well as Remote Engine Start for added comfort and convenience.

Among the long list of striking features is a new, available 12.3-inch digital dashboard that provides drivers with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options. NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is offered as standard, complemented with available wireless Apple CarPlay® integration and available wireless smartphone charging pad. Complementing the digital dashboard is an available 12-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system with an optional 10.8-inch Head-up Display in the SL grade.

Prioritizing the safety of those onboard, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 is fitted with Nissan Advanced Airbag system including ten airbags as standard, with the optional Nissan Safety Shield® 360, offering enhanced protection through Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure intervention, High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. The standard Rear-View Monitor is enhanced with an available Intelligent Around View® Monitor with a new high-resolution digital display on higher grades, as is NissanConnect® with Navigation.

Freedom to Explore

Powering the all-new Pathfinder is a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine with Direct Injection Gasoline™ producing 271hp and 340 NM of torque. An all-new 9-speed automatic transmission is matched with the proven V6 engine, providing strong acceleration, and boosting driver confidence on and off the tarmac.

Offering customers, the freedom to confidently take on adventures, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 features an all-new Intelligent 4WD system with seven unique drive and terrain modes. The available 1,500 KGs maximum towing capacity allows drivers to confidently haul boats and trailers while the 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Distribution and Brake Assist ensure adequate stopping power in all scenarios.

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder 2022 is now available at the Nissan showroom at Sitra.