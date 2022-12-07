Nissan Formula E Team races into a new electrification era with the unveil of striking livery for Season 9

- Advertisement -

Last week, Nissan kicked off Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Madrid with the unveiling of its brand-new livery on the NISSAN e-4ORCE 04.

With 85 years of motorsport history and over a decade of EV expertise, Nissan’s participation in Formula E is the perfect showcase of its commitment as the company charges towards an electrified future in alignment with its sustainability goals.

Featuring an eye-catching cherry blossom pattern, the team’s choice to incorporate Japan’s national flower in its Season 9 livery is not only a nod to the squad’s Japanese DNA, but also symbolises and celebrates a new beginning.

“Season 9 marks a new era for Nissan’s participation in the championship. It will be our fifth competing in Formula E but our first as one team. We have a long history in racing, and we also love to dare to do what others don’t. Our new livery celebrates our Japanese heritage and I’m certain that the design will stand out on the track like never before”, said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer.

The upcoming championship also marks the start of the highly anticipated Gen3 era. Packed with 40% more power than last year’s homologation and delivering over 320 km/h top speed, the new Gen3 race car brings a level of excitement to electrification never experienced before.

“Formula E represents the pinnacle of EV technology, and we are confident this upcoming, next-generation series will deliver innovation and excitement on and off the track,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania).

“With more than half of the races taking place within our diverse AMIEO region, our ability to implement road-to-track and tack-to-road knowledge exchange will directly contribute to the development of our electrified technologies and electric powertrains to deliver the best for our customers”.

Tommaso Volpe, general manager, Nissan Formula E, and managing director, Nissan Formula E Team, also commented: “The upcoming campaign is a big moment for the series, with the introduction of the Gen3 cars. But it’s also key for us at Nissan, with the team running under its new name as we take full ownership of all our operations in Formula E. All of us at Nissan are very excited for this new beginning, very motivated to tackle this new challenge, and very much looking forward to getting started.”

Formula E is the first carbon neutral sport in the world since its inception, and compliant with its sustainable regulations, Nissan Formula E Team received the top three-star rating in the Environmental Accreditation Programme, a sustainability certification by the FIA.

New driver line up for Nissan Formula E Team

Nissan Formula E Team also has a brand-new driver line-up for the upcoming season, blending experience and youth with Formula E race winner Norman Nato and 2022 Super Formula runner-up Sacha Fenestraz both joining the team. Frenchman Nato will compete in the #17 car, while Franco-Argentine Fenestraz will take to the wheel of the #23 machine.

“I really like the new livery, it’s different and will definitely stand out on track,” said Nato. “The cherry blossom design is a great touch. This season is also a new beginning for me, and one I’m extremely excited for. Now, we have to keep focusing on getting ready for the season ahead, developing the car, and building relationships within the team so we are prepared for the first race in Mexico. Testing is coming up soon and we’ll look to use our time in Valencia to improve and develop our understanding of the new Gen3 car to be at our best for the start of Season 9.”

Fenestraz also commented: “The car looks beautiful, I love the idea of the cherry blossom. It’s the first time we’ve seen anything like this in Formula E and it’s great to celebrate the Japanese heritage of the team. I can’t wait to be on track and I’m really excited to get to Valencia and start testing soon. It’s a big step for me to race in Formula E, and to see the professionalism and dedication of the team is only pushing me to achieve the best possible results. We’re building up nicely to the season, in the simulator, tweaking and developing the car to start the campaign in a positive way.”

The Nissan Formula E Team drivers will have their first outings in the newly-liveried Gen3 car during the official pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on 13-16 December. Season 9 is set to be the biggest Formula E campaign to date, with a record 17 races planned, including maiden visits to India, South Africa and Brazil, before ending the year at the fan-favourite London E-Prix.

Shell and The Woolmark Company to partner with Nissan Formula E Team

For the upcoming season, Nissan Formula E Team will count on the valuable support of two strong technical partners. The team will keep working closely with its well-established partner Shell, while is also proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

Shell will continue its long-standing partnership with the team into Season 9, demonstrating its commitment to Formula E. The partnership supports Shell in its continued development of its specialised Shell E-fluids, designed to optimise the efficiency of EVs, and its expanding Shell Recharge charging network, as it aims to become the global leader in EV charging services. István Kapitány, Global Executive Vice President of Shell Mobility said: “Through our partnership with Nissan in Formula E, we are taking experience gained on the track and using it to create better products and services for our EV customers on the road. Formula E is an important testing ground for the development and production of cleaner energy products, including Shell Recharge, Shell E-fluids and other new energy products.”

The Woolmark Company joins Nissan Formula E for Season 9 as its technical partner to develop a high-performance team kit using Merino wool. Soft on skin, Merino wool offers unbeatable moisture management, thermoregulation and breathability properties, making it perfectly engineered to a performance-lead environment. For the first time, Merino wool has been put to the test through the Nissan Formula E Team uniform. “Our technical team worked hand-in-hand to craft a performance-oriented team kit, driving unexpected product offerings thanks to the inherent technical and eco-credentials of the fibre”, said The Woolmark Company Managing Director John Roberts. “The innovative nature of Merino wool is paralleled to the technology behind Formula E thanks to manufacturing techniques and engineering between our teams.”

Commenting on the Nissan Formula E Team partners for Season 9, Volpe added: “For us at Nissan it is very important to partner with companies that share our same values, priorities and long-term goals, especially when it comes to sustainability and electrification.

“We are proud to have the support of both Shell and The Woolmark Company and to collaborate with two likeminded partners who, like us, are committed to build a more sustainable future through technology and innovation”, concluded Volpe.