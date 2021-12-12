Nissan Global COO commemorates the 70th Anniversary of Patrol, and unveils two new SUV models at Expo 2020 Dubai

Listen to this article now

Nissan celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the legendary Patrol and the regional debut of the all-new 2022 Pathfinder on 6 December 2021 at the Dubai expo, marking a new chapter in its SUV dominance across the Middle East. Held at the spectacular Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, the open-to-public event was inaugurated by Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motor Company, who commenced the celebrations with a keynote address, which was followed by a sensational visual journey through time with a display that fused tradition with modernity, commemorating Patrol’s heritage in the region and worldwide. Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons company officials were also present at the occasion, namely, Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Director, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons; Alok Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons; Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain; Hassan Aman Abdulla, Senior Service Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting Nissan’s popularity in a region steeped in tradition yet steered by the future, the event was attended by key Expo and global Nissan executives, partners and employees, VIPs, customers, regional media and visitors to Expo, and was the latest yet largest in a year-long celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the legendary Nissan Patrol. Making its world premiere, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model channels the SUV’s rich heritage with a commemorative badge and enhanced design and technology elements. The Nissan celebration event also saw the regional premiere of the all-new 2022 Pathfinder which has been redesigned from the ground-up, making a bold statement and offering drivers a long heritage of rugged capability and an innovative take on practicality, safety, advanced connectivity, and purpose.

Speaking at the event, Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motor Company, said: “For drivers across generations, the Nissan Patrol has been more than just a vehicle; it offers its customers reliability, power and luxury while taking on any terrain in absolute comfort. Today marks a historic moment for our company as we celebrate Nissan’s longest-running nameplate. This is an important milestone for us – as we look back at the success of the last 70 years, we are firmly focused on the future. Combining the tried and trusted with the new, Nissan is moving to the next chapter of its legacy, redefining possibilities and shaping the future, today.”

Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain, mentioned, “Nissan has by far been the most popular brand amongst car lovers in Bahrain. We are extremely thrilled to now bring to the people of Bahrain, the all-new Nissan Patrol 2022 as a New Year gift to kick-start 2022 with! It is indeed a significant time where Nissan Patrol completes its 70 years and Y.K. Alomayyed & Sons turns 80 and together we achieve these milestones. We are proud to be associated with Nissan, the official automobile partner at expo 2020”.

Combining heritage with prestige and purpose, the Patrol has earned its iconic status by becoming an integral part of the lives of Gulf nationals and expatriates alike. Since its entry to the region in 1956, the Patrol has formed an endearing bond with the people of the Middle East by proving its capability to conquer the harshest of terrains in sheer luxury and comfort. A commemorative model exclusive to the Gulf, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model furthers the iconic SUV’s thriving success in the region.

Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director at Nissan Middle East, said: “For decades, Nissan’s extensive SUV line-up has deepened our connection to the region, each model expertly catering to the evolving needs of our customers and enriching their lives. Today we make history as two of our beloved nameplates take center stage at Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrating our heritage in the region and looking forward to the future. Serving as a beacon for the next 70 years, the 2022 Patrol continues to offer our customers regal luxury and connectivity, while the all-new Pathfinder boasts ruggedness and advance tech in equal measure. We look forward to seeing both models play an important role as we continue our success story in the Middle East, with the support of our trusted partners, local stakeholders, and valuable customers.”

The grand dome of the Al Wasl Plaza, which was illuminated with display projections for the immersive show, served as the perfect backdrop to narrate Nissan’s story across the past, present, and future. The event was another key moment for Nissan as the Official Automotive Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, offering a truly global platform for the celebrations for audiences who tuned in virtually from around the world.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & MarComms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Since their beginnings, World Expos have celebrated human ingenuity and advancement, and for years Nissan has been at the forefront of innovation. Expo 2020 Dubai provides a global stage for Nissan to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the legendary Patrol along with the regional debut of the all-new 2022 Pathfinder and we congratulate Nissan on this milestone achievement.”

More luxurious and connected than ever before, the 2022 Patrol 70th Anniversary model sports a host of design and technological upgrades, and carries a distinctive badge on the fender, marking this achievement. A new V-Motion grille, redesigned bumpers, and new 20-inch machine cut alloy wheels differentiate the exclusive Patrol from its predecessors, as do the new burgundy interiors and redesigned center console. An all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display along with upgraded wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity elevates the experience.

Reimagined from the ground up, the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder encompasses the rugged capabilities of its predecessors while offering modern customers enhanced comfort, connectivity, and features. Paying homage to the original 1987 Pathfinder, the fifth-generation model emphasizes its bold design through an aggressively styled and muscular exterior, while offering drivers and passengers a safer and more connected experience onboard.

For the first time ever, the 2022 Pathfinder offers a dual-tone exterior and builds on the brand’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite of technologies with the introduction of ProPILOT, a hands-on, driver-assist technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving. The all-new Pathfinder also welcomes a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and a revolutionary 10.8-inch Head-up Display on certain grades, while an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission offers improved acceleration and performance.

The latest in a series of engagements at Expo 2020 Dubai, this event accompanies Nissan’s ongoing role in hosting, endorsing, and participating in various activations over the coming months. In addition to several digital engagements and tailored content developed specifically for the exhibition on the Nissan NEXT website, Nissan is powering Expo 2020 Dubai with more than 600 vehicles, showcasing the brand’s very latest technology and innovation.