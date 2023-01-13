Nissan introduces new 2023 Nissan Patrol in the Middle East

- Advertisement -

Building on its SUV dominance and as a testament to its commitment of making innovative automotive experiences accessible to all, Nissan has launched the new 2023 Nissan Patrol in the Middle East with a host of aesthetic upgrades.

Catering to the evolving needs of customers in the region, the 2023 Nissan Patrol builds on a longstanding heritage that spans over 70 years and features an all-new and distinctive Patrol-branded fender vent badge for a unique visual identity.

The Middle East’s relationship with the iconic Patrol dates back to 1956 when the first-generation of the SUV arrived in the Gulf. Proving itself as a reliable and capable SUV that can conquer all terrains, the 2023 Patrol builds on the success of its predecessors and remains true to the nameplate’s ethos in continuously rewriting the benchmark for design, comfort, and technology.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “For over 70 years, the Nissan Patrol has integrated itself into the cultural fabric of the Middle East, earning its status as an icon and the admiration of nationals and expatriates alike. A flagship model for Nissan in the region, the Patrol is synonymous with class-leading luxury, performance, and technology and the new 2023 Nissan Patrol continues to build on this deep-rooted legacy of defying ordinary and conquering everywhere.”

Inspired by the brand’s powerful design aesthetic, the 2023 Nissan Patrol makes a bold statement with a striking V-Motion chrome grille and 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. The stylized chrome along the bodywork emphasizes the visual breadth of the vehicle, while the iconic design exudes luxury with a new fender vent badge.

Inside, drivers and occupants are welcomed into a premium and technologically loaded cabin. A high-resolution 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity takes centerstage on the dashboard, while two 10.1-inch rear entertainment screens, enhanced with screen mirroring capabilities, allow passengers to be more connected and entertained.

Packed with a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features, the 2023 Nissan Patrol offers drivers a safer, smarter, and more connected driving experience with more safety features available as standard across the line up. The safety of those onboard and around the Patrol is ensured through a variety of assuring technologies, including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Intelligent Intervention, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Under the hood, drivers receive a choice of two powerful engines: a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 275 horsepower and 394 NM of torque, offering a unique combination of power, performance, and efficiency; or a larger 5.6-liter V8 that generates 400 horsepower and 560 NM of torque for ultimate performance in the toughest of conditions.

The V8 engine’s direct injection system provides better wide-open throttle performance and comes fitted with a dedicated Eco mode for improved efficiency. Both engines are mated to an advanced 7-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control that ensures smooth shifts, while allowing drivers to shuffle through gears manually for a more engaging experience behind the wheel.

The category-defining Variable 4×4 Mode allows for an effortless switch between drive modes and maximizes the Patrol’s go-anywhere capability with ease. Four dedicated modes (Sand, On-Road, Rock, Snow), which are accompanied by a locking rear differential and hill descent control, allow drivers to confidently explore off the beaten path, supported with the Hydraulic Body Motion Control System. Agile steering on- and off-road is provided by an engine-speed-sensitive power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system.

Responsive braking is supplied by a 4-wheel disc brake system with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. Standard on all models is also 4-wheel limited-slip (ABLS) and a Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system with an in-built deactivation switch for unintrusive expeditions off-road.

The 2023 Nissan Patrol is now available at Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East.