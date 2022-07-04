Nissan KICKS wins hearts across Bahrain and the Middle East

The popular Nissan KICKS, which offers an impressive array of class-leading features and personalization options, continues to serve as the SUV of choice amongst younger audiences, a year after the arrival of the SUV’s 2022 model to the region. To celebrate the popularity of the brand’s subcompact crossover in Bahrain and the Middle East, Nissan has launched a new digital challenge that calls on audiences to express their personality though an exciting and entertaining lip-syncing contest.

Building on the success of the KICKS anthem video (Built to your Beat) launched earlier this year, the contest urges audiences to record themselves singing along to the catchy track using a dedicated filter and upload their video onto Instagram. Created by local hip-hop artist Chyno with a Why?, the KICKS anthem highlights the youthful appeal and unique features of the subcompact crossover and has garnered over 13 million views across social platforms to date, including popular music streaming service Anghami.

Participants are encouraged to use the #NissanKICKS hashtag, and tag the official Instagram accounts of both Nissan Middle East and Nissan Bahrain, to enter the competition. Set to run until 5th July 2022, the competition engages younger audiences across the region and offers participants the opportunity to win an exclusive test drive of the KICKS. Additionally, participants also stand a chance to win a Bose Bluetooth speaker allowing them to enjoy listening to their favorite music inside and outside the car. Seven winners will be announced on 7th July 2022, with one winner in each of the participating market: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, as well as Jordan, and two winners from the UAE, specifically from the Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, and Dubai & the Northern Emirates.

Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Product, Marketing, and Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East said: “Since its introduction to the market in 2017, the Nissan KICKS has attracted young, enthusiastic drivers to the brand and offered them the freedom of self-expression. Through this new challenge, we are engaging with the model’s trendy and youthful target audience while highlighting the latest features and stylish appeal of the KICKS that has made it an indispensable part of our SUV line-up in the region.”

The 2022 Nissan KICKS offers a unique set of features, technology, style, and value that buyers seek in a subcompact crossover. In addition to an attractive two-tone color scheme, the KICKS offers buyers enhanced connectivity and safety through the implementation of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity as well as the introduction of numerous Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features.