Nissan launches All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL in the Kingdom of Bahrain

- Advertisement -

As part of its strategy to solidify its SUV heritage in the kingdom, Nissan Bahrain launched the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL. Developed as a Premium Urban Crossover, the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL furthers the brand’s commitment to introduce innovative mobility solutions, and offers customers class-leading versatility, elevated exterior and interior designs, advanced safety, and improved levels of capability.

- Advertisement -

Held yesterday at Nissan Showroom, the launch event began with an official unveiling of the all-new X-TRAIL hosted by Nissan Bahrain, attended by Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Board of Directors of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, CEO Mr. Alok Gupta, media and social elites from Bahrain embarked on an adventure-filled journey and made pitstops along a thrilling route to discover more about the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL.

Reflecting the Nissan SUV’s role to Defy Ordinary, the key themes echoed across the event were eXpand, eXpress, eXplore, and eXhale, pushing guests to eXist beyond the everyday. A segment-leader on several fronts, the all-new model features the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including ProPILOT Assist for the very first time on the X-TRAIL line-up, and offers heightened connectivity with up to a collective 35.4-inches of cabin screens.

Ahmed Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain, said: “For over twenty years, the X-TRAIL has been an integral part of our SUV line-up in the region and has continually catered to the needs of families and adventure enthusiasts across the Kingdom. Brought about by a deep understanding of our customers, the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which is one of our most technologically advanced SUVs to date, addresses customer desires in the rapidly growing mid-size SUV segment and is in line with our global Nissan NEXT transformation plan.”

The latest addition to Nissan’s impressive SUV lineup, the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL features a striking exterior design, with distinctive Nissan elements including a signature V-motion grille and floating roof design. Accentuating the X-TRAIL’s appeal to families are its bigger-opening rear door apertures, that open up to 85 degrees for easier rear access and egress. The interior receive a premium upgrade, underlined by Nappa leather-accented seating with 3D diamond quilting available on the top-of-the-range SL grade.

The 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is powered by an all-new 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that, compared to its predecessor, raises power output by 12hp to 181hp, and boosts torque by 11Nm to 244Nm, for more effortless acceleration and confident overtaking. Power is pushed through an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls on the steering wheel for manual over-ride of the new shift-by-wire transmission interface.

The All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is equipped with Intelligent 4×4 system with direct coupling that reacts faster than ever before, allowing for the seamless transfer of power between axles for ultimate stability and traction. A twist-dial Drive Mode Selector provides five driving modes to choose from: Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco and Sports, with the added benefit of Hill Descent Control for carefully modulated downhill off-road driving.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite of active safety features is provided with greater capability, making it the safest X-TRAIL ever, with Nissan Safety Shield 360 that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist. Supporting this is the first-ever introduction of Nissan’s semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist on X-TRAIL, which can accelerate, brake, and cruise at a set speed within a single lane.

The All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which is the fourth generation SUV model to sport the brand’s latest design language and insignia, following the Nissan Patrol, Pathfinder, and KICKS, is available for booking at Nissan Showroom, Sitra, Kingdom of Bahrain.