Nissan moves into top five mass market brands in J.D. Power’s Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study

Listen to this article now

Nissan’s ongoing focus on improving the customer and dealer experience by putting the customer first and making the car-buying process more seamless is demonstrated by the brand’s top-rank performance in the J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study, released this month.

- Advertisement -

For the first time in 15 years, Nissan is the number one Asian mass-market brand and is in the top five among all mass market competitors. Nissan improved its overall score by three points from last year to 795 and outperformed the mass market average of 785.

The J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the new-vehicle purchase experience from the customer perspective. The study measures the ability of dealerships to manage the sales process, from product presentation and price negotiation to the finance and insurance process and final delivery. The study provides insights into customer needs and expectations and provides recommendations for improving the sales process.

“Nissan’s results in this study demonstrate that all of our hard work for our customers is paying off,” said Judy Wheeler, divisional vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations, Nissan U.S. “We’ve focused on creating stronger partnerships with our dealers and those efforts, paired with a revamped lineup that thrills in both design and performance, means we are meeting customer needs that have led to these great satisfaction results.”

Nissan is strengthening its approach to always think of the customer first regarding sales and service. The Nissan Customer Promise is a set of commitments from Nissan and its dealers to provide a fair, honest, and customer-friendly environment for purchasing and owning a Nissan vehicle. This focus on the customer also includes [email protected], which provides customers with a seamless online experience. Consumers can schedule and complete test drives, manage the purchase process, take delivery, and handle service needs from their computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth, and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.