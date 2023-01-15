Nissan presents a comprehensive approach to safety with six innovative technologies

- Advertisement -

As a testament to its commitment of making advanced technology accessible for all, Nissan has enhanced its suite of safety features and driver assistance technologies in the Middle East with Safety Shield® 360. Forming part of the suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, which redefines how cars are driven, powered, and integrated into society, Nissan Safety Shield® 360 provides a comprehensive approach to safety with a cohesive system of high-tech active safety features that are developed to help avoid collisions with objects and people.

Available in the Middle East across Nissan’s vehicle line up ranging from Sunny to Patrol, Nissan Safety Shield® 360 uses a range of front, side and rear cameras and sensors to effectively monitor the area around the car, identify risks and stepping in when necessary. The various innovations alert drivers if they stray from their lane, if a vehicle is in their blind spot, or if there are any objects and pedestrians in their path – offering increased confidence and peace of mind while driving.

Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Product, Marketing, and Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East, said: “At Nissan, we are committed to creating a society with virtually zero avoidable traffic accidents. Part of realizing this vision is the need for equipping our vehicles to better protect our customers and provide them with peace of mind and comfort as they embark on their journeys. Safety Shield® 360, which acts as an extra pair of eyes on the road to protect those both on board and around our cars, is just one example of how Nissan delivers innovative safety technologies to broader segments of the market, strengthening our reputation as a brand for the people.”

With a focus on making journeys safer, Nissan Safety Shield® 360 utilizes a combination of cameras, radars, and sonar technologies to remain vigilant throughout the drive, and assist drivers swiftly and efficiently as soon as a danger is detected. The six technologies that work together to form Safety Shield® 360 are:

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Utilizing forward-facing radar and camera technology, the Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection system tracks vehicles and crossing pedestrians. It provides audible and visual warnings and can apply the brakes to avoid or reduce the severity of a frontal collision.

Lane Departure Warning

Designed to reduce unintentional lane changes, the system monitors the left and right-side lane markers of the traveling lane. If there is a risk of the vehicle leaving the traveling lane unintentionally, the system flashes an indicator and sounds a warning chime.

High Beam Assist

Monitoring oncoming traffic, High Beam Assist automatically switches to low beam headlights when a vehicle is detected and turns the high beams back on when needed, making for a safer and more comfortable drive at night.

Blind Spot Warning

By gathering information from sensors on either side of the vehicle, the Blind Spot Warning system alerts drivers of vehicles in their blind spot with an indicator light near the side mirror and a warning chime, guiding them to change lanes with more confidence.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Processing information from various cameras and radar sensors, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert system monitors moving vehicles, pedestrians, or objects that may be out of sight and alerts drivers when reversing out of a parking spot. The audible warning, combined with cameras and 360 degree view feature available on select models provides holistic assistance to drivers for a safe exit.

Rear Automatic Braking

The Rear Automatic Braking system detects stationary objects behind a vehicle and, if necessary, applies the brakes to avoid a rear collision or lessen the severity of an impact.

Nissan’s entire range of products in the Middle East, including the legendary Nissan Patrol, the bold Nissan Pathfinder, and the technologically advanced Nissan Altima, are equipped with a range of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including Nissan Safety Shield® 360 – with exact specifications varying per product grades. For more information and to experience the latest in Nissan’s innovation, customers can visit their nearest Nissan showroom in the region.