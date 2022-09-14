Nissan presents six family-friendly features that set the Pathfinder apart

- Advertisement -

Following the regional launch of the all-new Pathfinder and building on its popularity across the Middle East, Nissan highlights six innovative features that appeal to family SUV buyers in the region. Redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder has been created with a sharp focus on all that modern families desire. A host of aesthetic, mechanical and technological upgrades bolster the SUV to better cater to the changing needs of families.

From safety and entertainment to comfort and practicality, the all-new Pathfinder is equipped with a host of segment-leading features, serving as the ideal family companion in the city and off the beaten path. A testament to its family friendliness, the all-new Pathfinder was awarded the “Best Family Car 2022” by Parents – the leading source for busy, millennial moms, dads, and families – for the third consecutive year, amongst a selection of over 50 vehicles that surpassed industry safety standards.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “A popular nameplate in the large SUV segment, the Pathfinder has provided families in the Middle East with the luxury and freedom to explore for several decades. Nissan’s SUV line-up is catered to meet the unique needs of families in the region and the all-new Pathfinder, with its array of innovative features, practicality, and rugged capability, is bound to impress larger families.”

Coinciding with the ‘Back To School’ season, and as parents across the region place greater prominence on the safety, comfort, and entertainment of their family, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder brings six pioneering features to the fore:

Dynamic performance for a smooth ride

Providing a smooth driving experience with eight passengers onboard, the all-new Pathfinder boasts a strong 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine with Direct Injection Gasoline™ that produces 271 horsepower and 340 NM of torque. Paired to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, that offers a 30% improvement in acceleration, the new SUV packs a punch whether cruising city streets or exploring lesser travelled paths.

When on the highway, the all-new Pathfinder’s suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies elevates driving experiences, supported by ProPILOT, that takes the stress out of long commutes. With multiple sensors and cameras monitoring road conditions and surrounding vehicles, ProPILOT reduces the amount of acceleration, steering, and braking input required by drivers.

Safety powered by innovative technologies

In the all-new Pathfinder, the safety of those inside and outside the vehicle remain uncompromised. In addition to 10 airbags as standard, Nissan Safety Shield® 360 offers enhanced protection through Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure intervention, High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. To reduce driver distractions, the all-new Pathfinder also comes equipped with a 10.8-inch Head-up Display that provides drivers with vital information in their direct line of sight through a projection on the windscreen.

Connected and entertained throughout the journey

Connectivity is key in the all-new Pathfinder, that comes fitted with NissanConnect®, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ as standard. Higher grade options provide wireless Apple CarPlay® integration and a wireless smartphone charging pad. For longer trips, five USB charging ports ensure all devices are fully charged and ready to play tunes through the 12-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system.

Unparalleled comfort for all onboard

Be it the daily school run or a weekend getaway, the Pathfinder offers comfort for all onboard. Seating flexibility has been enhanced with standard 8-person capacity or, for the first time on the Pathfinder, premium second-row captain’s chairs for a 7-person capacity. With the second-row bench seats, flexibility is taken a step further with the introduction of EZ FLEX® one-touch release that allows the second row to tilt and slide forward for third row accessibility, with the single click of a button even with a car seat attached.

Smartly designed space for optimized storage

Numerous cubby holes, including 16 beverage holders and a new storage shelf above the glove compartment, ensure plenty of space to store personal belongings. A new easy-to-clean luggage box offering an additional 54.4 liters of under-cargo storage, is ideal for outings to the beach, and is accompanied by a large center console storage box for tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

The perfect companion for a family adventure

Families that enjoy venturing off-road, are likely make the most of the all-new Intelligent 4WD system and seven unique drive / terrain modes. Ready for all adventures, the Pathfinder offers families a number of optional accessories to make time spent in the great outdoors safer and more enjoyable. These include crossbars for added cargo carrying capabilities, an all-season cargo area and seatback protector, and portable cargo organizer amongst others.

The family-friendly Nissan Pathfinder is available at Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East including, Al Masaood Automobiles in Abu Dhabi, YK AlMoayyed & Sons in Bahrain, Arabian Automobiles Co. in Dubai, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain in Kuwait, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles in Oman and Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. in Qatar.