Nissan takes self-expression to the next level with the launch of new KICKS in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the launch of the 2021 Nissan KICKS in Bahrain, refreshed with style and technology upgrades designed to meet the growing needs of urban customers in the Kingdom. Placing a large focus on enhancing connectivity, innovation and personalization, the 2021 Nissan KICKS allows drivers to further express their personal style as they cut through the city with precise handling and available advanced driver assist features.

- Advertisement -

The new KICKS 2021 was launched in Bahrain on earlier this month at the reveal ceremony held at Nissan showroom in Sitra. The event was attended by Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager of Nissan Bahrain, along with key executives from Y.K. Almoayyed Group, local fleet partners of Nissan Bahrain, members of the press.

Addressing the audience, Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain said: “We are proud to launch the new 2021 Nissan Kicks in Bahrain. An epitome of intelligence mobility, Nissan has constantly been innovative and creative, ensuring that customers can experience the ultimate automobile experience. The Nissan KICKS has always had a finger on the pulse of the young urban commuter, combining style and technology with a value for money that has made it a fast favorite in the Kingdom. It dials up both connectivity and customization while infusing it with the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, making this an even more formidable model within the SUV-B segment.”

“With the increasing demand for SUV crossovers in Bahrain, we believe that car enthusiasts in Bahrain will certainly love the new 2021 KICKS and the powerful intelligent mobility experience it has to offer”, he added.

Since its introduction to the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2017 as the entry model to Nissan’s lineup of crossovers and SUVs, KICKS has attracted young, enthusiastic drivers to the brand. It quickly established a reputation for offering an impressive array of class-leading features with equally attractive value.

Maintaining that momentum, the 2021 Nissan KICKS has been refreshed with updates to provide even more features, technology, customized style and value that buyers seek in a compact crossover. The exterior sees an aesthetic upgrade with the integration of Nissan’s Double V-motion grille, new front and rear bumpers and an array of bold new colors, including new two-tone combinations. The updated interior features a new center console, new seating and trim materials, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and BOSE headrest speakers.

The 2021 Nissan KICKS also includes a number of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technology upgrades such as Intelligent Around View® Monitor, as well as Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. All of these class-leading features are complemented by upgraded chassis control to provide superior ride comfort and control.

New exterior design makes a bold first impression

While maintaining KICKS’ compact urban crossover dimensions – with its large interior space and nimble, city-sized exterior for easy maneuverability – the extensive exterior changes immediately set KICKS apart from the competition. The redesigned 2021 Nissan KICKS is available in three well-equipped trims – KICKS S, KICKS SV and KICKS SL.

Starting with a bold front end, the new KIKCS features a more aggressive bumper that blends with the new “Double V- motion” grille, giving the SUV a more powerful SUV look. New LED headlights offer a high-tech, modern and premium effect, which is even further enhanced on the SL grade’s super-thin LED multi-reflector design. Meanwhile, both SV and SL grades include standard LED fog lights.

A stylish rear end begins with a new bumper and back door finisher and LED combination light that stretches from side to side, adding a strong horizontal line that emphasizes KICKS’ wide rear structure. Like in front, the redesigned rear bumper imparts a sense of more “lifted” volume and a premium feel.

The 2021 KICKS continues with its floating roof with a wrap-around visor look to the windscreen and side glass. The wide C-pillar appears hidden, with a black finish that blends into the tailgate glass and still allows excellent outward visibility for all.

Standard exterior features include Intelligent Auto Headlights with adjustable sensitivity and timing, along with rear wiper and available roof rails, heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals and rear roof spoiler.

Color is a hallmark of the Nissan KICKS, and it continues to be available in a range of vibrant hues. For 2021, the energetic, premium palette includes three new colors: Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (premium color) and Boulder Gray Pearl. Also available are Gun Metallic, Super Black, Aspen White TriCoat (premium color), Power White and Brilliant Silver.

Five two-tone paint combinations are also available, including three new options – Super Black Roof/Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Super Black Roof/Electric Blue Metallic and Super Black Roof/Boulder Gray Pearl. Also offered are Super Black/Aspen White TriCoat and Super Black/Monarch Orange Metallic.



Smart, stylish redesigned interior

The 2021 KICKS interior also has a new stylish and premium feel, highlighted by the SL grades’ new seat color and door trim design and full center console with an armrest.

The versatile interior offers a sporting flavor provided by a D-shaped steering wheel, comfortable 6-way driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and 60/40-split fold-down rear seat.

As in previous years, the 2021 KICKS provides ample passenger space throughout the cabin, including best-in-class front seat legroom. For peace of mind, standard on all KICKS is Nissan Safety Shield® 360, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Among the other on-board technologies, KICKS features an available Intelligent Around View® Monitor, which provides a virtual composite 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the KICKS’ exterior.

For the ultimate audio experience, the KICKS SL Premium Package includes the class- exclusive Bose Speakers, which uses eight speakers and proprietary Bose signal processing to provide what Bose calls “360 degrees of immersive sound”. Key to its dynamic sound is a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the KICKS’ driver’s seat head restraint.

A Bose PersonalSpace Control feature is built into the infotainment system’s audio settings, providing adjustable listening options from front-focused sound to a wider, more enveloping experience. The system also includes a digital amplifier with six channels of custom equalization and digital system processing.

To always keep drivers connected, the 2021 Nissan KICKS now offers standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on SV and SL grades.

A crossover for the adventurous

Every 2021 KICKS comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System. The engine is rated at 118 horsepower and 155 Newton Meters of torque, and is paired with a smooth, Xtronic transmission powering the front wheels.

KICKS offers a standard Traction Control System, Vehicle Dynamic Control and Hill Start Assist, front disc/rear drum Anti-lock Braking System (S grade) and electric power steering. KICKS SV and SL grades add new rear disc brakes.

New for 2021 as standard on SL grade is an electronic parking brake with auto hold, which can ease driver workload in certain situations. KICKS also includes an Integrated Dynamic-Control Module, featuring Active Engine Brake, Intelligent Trace Control and Intelligent Ride Control, to help provide a higher level of driving enjoyment.

Nimble handling is provided by a front independent strut, stabilizer bar suspension matched with rear suspension featuring twist beam and twin-tube shock absorbers. KICKS S grade comes with 16-inch Alloy wheels mounted with 205/60R16 all-season tires. KICKS SV and SL grades are equipped with 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 205/55R17 all-season tires.

KICKS is also equipped with a total of 10 airbags. Intelligent Driver Alertness and Rear Door Alert are standard on SL grade.

The 2021 KICKS is available at Nissan showrooms across Bahrain, with prices starting from BHD 6,495 inclusive of VAT.

To further explore the new 2021 KICKS, please visit Nissan showroom today or call 17732732.