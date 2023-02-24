Nissan X-Trail awarded best Large SUV by Women’s World Car of the Year 2023

- Advertisement -

Y.K.Almoayyed&sons the exclusive dealer of Nissan in Bahrain is proud to announced that The jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) 2023 has awarded Nissan X-Trail the title of Best Large SUV 2023 for its thirteenth edition .

- Advertisement -

WWCOTY, the only international award made up exclusively of women automotive journalists, praised the new X-Trail for its spaciousness, effortless driving performance and electrified powertrain, e-POWER.

The New X-Trail (ICE) is now available at the Nissan Showroom Y.K. Almoayyed &Sons located in Sitra, Bahrain. This premium urban crossover holds no compromise between design and adventure. A 7-seater with thrill in its DNA and exciting innovation throughout.

Speaking about the accolade, Makoto Uchida, Nissan’s CEO, said:

“We are delighted that the jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year has awarded the honour of best Large SUV to the Nissan X-Trail. The X-Trail is our family SUV icon, with a heritage of over 20 years. It has remained true to its original recipe: robust SUV looks, advanced and efficient all-wheel drive powertrains and flexible practicality, which come together to enable family adventures. We took the voices of our female customers into consideration throughout the design and development process, so we’re particularly proud that the jury of eminent female automotive journalists from all over the world has recognized the X-Trail’s talents.”

Built on the Alliance CMF-C platform, the new X-Trail boasts of muscular design and advanced technologies offering effortless EV drive feeling thanks to e-POWER technology together with a twin-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system. The new X-Trail is available as a five- or seven-seater, offering a convenient option for days out with extended family or friends. As an electrified seven-seater SUV, it is unique in its segment.

e-POWER is Nissan’s innovative drive system that offers an EV-drive feeling without the need to recharge. The new X-Trail’s e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. This unique powertrain means that power to the wheels comes only from an electric motor, which results in instant, linear response to the accelerator.

The X-Trail is one of Nissan’s most successful global vehicles, with sales in over 100 markets and has been enabling family adventures for over 20 years. The fourth generation X-Trail draws from a well-established DNA that runs through all three of the previous generations of X-Trail.

As a consequence of it being awarded Best Large SUV, the X-Trail has been shortlisted for the highest award of the WWCOTY, Best Car of the Year 2023, to be announced on 8 March.