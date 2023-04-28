Nissan X-TRAIL proves to be a big hit with the Abu Dhabi community

- Advertisement -

‘New bold design’ and ‘premium-ness’ cited by customers, with sales in the first quarter of 2023 already at 89% of 2022’s full year sales of the previous X-TRAIL model

Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, saw a sharp uptick in sales of the latest edition of the Nissan X-TRAIL, with sales in the first quarter of this year already hitting 89% of total sales of the previous X-TRAIL model for all of 2022.The all-new Nissan X-Trail saw a complete makeover of the car, delivering major changes in both the exterior and interior design, and the inclusion of technology and safety features normally reserved for luxury vehicles.

“When speaking to our customers, they cited the new bold look and the premium features of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL, which weighed heavily on their consideration to purchase the model,” said Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles. “As this model is geared towards families, our customers were also comforted with the new high-tech safety features of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL.”

When comparing the last quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year, sales of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL saw a meteoric increase of 177%. Over a fourth of this model’s buyers were from the Asian expats segment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“As customer experience is a priority for us, and noting the increase in interest in the model, we ensured that the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL was readily available in our showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region,” added Gemayel. “The news of its availability definitely contributed to the model’s success, especially as it responds to the pent-up demand for this popular Nissan model, in addition to our relentless drive to offer a quality car purchase and ownership journey.”

The all-new Nissan X-TRAIL – the fourth generation of the model – features the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies – including ProPILOT Assist for the very first time on the X-TRAIL line-up and offers heightened connectivity with up to a collective 35.4-inches of cabin screens.

The exterior of the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL is impressive and includes recognizable Nissan features like the V-motion grille and floating roof design while its bigger-opening rear door apertures, that opens up to 85 degrees for easier rear access and egress, accentuates the SUV’s appeal to families. Meanwhile, Nappa leather embellished seats with 3D diamond quilting, which is only offered on the top-of-the-line SL grade, highlights a premium upgrade to the interior.

The all-new Nissan X-TRAIL is powered by a brand-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. Compared to its predecessor, it produces 181 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque for more confident overtaking and effortless acceleration. With Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of active safety features from Nissan Intelligent Mobility that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist, the SUV has become the safest X-TRAIL ever. Supporting this is the first-ever introduction of Nissan’s semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist on X-TRAIL, which can accelerate, brake, and cruise at a set speed within a single lane.

Test drives for the all-new Nissan X-TRAIL are available across Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit the website.