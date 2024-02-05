NMS- Bahrain clinch winner’s crown in chess championship

The New Millennium School, Bahrain bagged the ‘BEST SCHOOL TROPHY’ in the Inter-School Chess Competition organized by Beacon Private School on 30th January,2024.

Around 88 students from eighteen different schools in the Kingdom had participated in the competition. The NMS team displayed an exemplary performance all through the competition bagging all the top three positions.

Navaneet Sreekanth, of Grade VII A bagged the 1st position, Hudson Antony of Grade V C bagged the 2nd , James Thomas of Grade XI B bagged the 3rd position and Rishi Nikhil Kankhara of Grade VIII C bagged the 6th position.

Chairman Dr. Ravi Pillai, Managing Director Mrs. Geetha Pillai and Principal Arun Kuumar Sharma congratulated the parents, students and the coaches for their laudable performance.