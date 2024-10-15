NMS Bahrain High school students visit Indian Embassy

- Advertisement -

The high school students of New Millennium School, Bahrain, embarked on an educational journey to the Indian Embassy, Bahrain. The visit, orchestrated by the Indian Embassy as a part of its ‘Visit Embassy’ programme, aimed at providing a valuable and enlightening experience, fostering cultural understanding and international awareness among the students.

The students had the privilege of engaging themselves in an interactive and informative session with the Indian ambassador to Bahrain, HE Dr Vinod K Jacob and his diplomatic team. They also met the officials working in the embassy who gave them an insight into the working of their respective departments.

The beautiful mural work at the main lobby showcasing the national and cultural symbols of India and Bahrain and the illustrations of the Kargil war, in the form of Kargil wall in the main lobby, enthralled the students.

The students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Embassy and the school’s management for providing them with such an insightful opportunity.

School Chairman Dr Ravi Pillai, Managing Director Mrs Geetha Pillai and Principal Dr Arun Kumar Sharma expressed their deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain H E Dr Vinod K Jacob and his team for initiating such a unique and illuminating programme for the students.