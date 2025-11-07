NMS Bahrain Students Discover The Future Of Technology At Bahrain Polytechnic

Forty Grade XII Computer Science students from New Millennium School, Bahrain, visited Bahrain Polytechnic as part of their educational tour focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Automotive Engineering.

The visit provided hands-on exposure to machine learning, data prediction techniques, Raspberry Pi applications, and robotics programming under the guidance of Polytechnic experts and top robotics competition winners. Students were introduced to the Raspberry Pi, a compact computer system widely used in AI and IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Through live demonstrations, they observed how algorithms are trained to detect and classify objects, and how the Raspberry Pi serves as a processing unit to execute AI models efficiently.

In the Robotics and Programming Workshop, students were divided into groups and provided with robot kits. Under expert guidance, they wrote code to control the robots’ movements and responses, gaining hands-on experience in automation and logical programming. Each robot was equipped with ultrasonic sensors for obstacle detection using sound waves, and light sensors programmed to recognize specific light frequencies and intensities. This practical session helped students understand real-time programming, sensor integration, and the fundamentals of robotic control systems.

During the Automotive Engineering session, instructors used a detailed car engine model to explain the mechanisms, components, and functioning of an internal combustion engine. Students observed how various engine parts interact to produce power and motion, linking classroom theories of physics and mechanics with real-world automotive applications. The demonstration provided valuable insights into interdisciplinary engineering and modern vehicle design.

School Principal Dr Arun Kuumar Sharma commended the initiative, stating that such educational visits inspire students to think beyond textbooks, engage deeply with technology, and develop skills essential for the future workforce. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the management and staff of Bahrain Polytechnic, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Chairman Dr Ravi Pillai and Managing Director Mrs Geeta Pillai appreciated the school’s efforts in organizing such educational visits which provide the students with an immersive learning experience.