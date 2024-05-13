NMS Bahrain students win laurels in Ceramic Symposium

- Advertisement -

Three students of New Millennium School made their alma mater proud by winning the 3rd position in Bahrain’s first Ceramic Symposium organised by the Ministry of Education, Kingdom of Bahrain. NMS was the only CBSE school participating in the contest.

The school team comprising of Vandana Velmurugan (VIII), Aishwarya Subramaniam (VIII), Fatima Zahra (XII) and Reem Ikhwat (XII) participated in the symposium which was dedicated to the field of Islamic Ceramics. The symposium also included an exhibition which showcased ceramic art made by school students from both public and private schools throughout the Kingdom.

Principal Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma congratulated the winners, their parents and teachers and encouraged all students to take part in such events which aim at honing the creative talent and skill.

Chairman Dr Ravi Pillai and Managing Director Mrs Geetha Pillai extended their wishes and blessings to the students for many such laudable achievements in future.