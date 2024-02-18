NMS celebrates 23rd Anniversary of Bahrain’s National Action Charter

- Advertisement -

The New Millennium School, Bahrain celebrated the NATIONAL ACTION CHARTER DAY with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Several activities, centered around celebrating the democratic achievements and steady integrated development in the kingdom, were organized by the school. The saga of The Charter was briefly highlighted in the form of speeches, Slogans writing, drawings, bulletin board decoration and poem writing.

The entire day was dedicated to reiterating the glory of the Kingdom and expressing gratitude to His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education for the continued support afforded in developing the standards and outcome of education in Bahrain.

Chairman Dr Ravi Pillai, Managing Director Mrs Geetha Pillai, Principal, Mr. Arun Kuumar Sharma, staff and students extended their warmest greetings and best wishes to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of 23rd National Action Charter Day.