NMS Students Join Humanitarian Campaign

Believing in its culture of LOVE AND GIVE and heralding its solidarity to The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) “HELP GAZA” campaign, New Millennium School Bahrain Students contributed an amount of BD 1000.

The students’ Council of the school raised the fund through various students’ activities including Charity Book Sale and Commerce Kitchen. The students interacted with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation representative and thanked her for accepting the amount.In his message, Principal, Mr. Arun Kuumar Sharma said that NMS always encourages students to be proactive, positively contributing to the community, so that they can make a collective difference to the world they live in.Dr. Ravi Pillai, Chairman and Mrs. Geetha Pillai, Managing Director appreciated the efforts of the students and staff for supporting the Royal Humanitarian Foundation.