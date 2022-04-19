nogaholding Awards Long Service Employees at Annual Staff Ghabga

Listen to this article now

The Oil & Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) hosted its staff Ghabga on Monday, April 11th, holding an Awards Ceremony for its Long Service Employees.

The Ghabga took place at The Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain Bay, and was attended by the company’s Board Members, Management Team, and employees, who witnessed a ceremony honouring colleagues who have dedicated 5 and 10 years to the service of the industry and the Kingdom within nogaholding. The event concluded with a speech from Group CEO of nogaholding, Mark Thomas, conveying his heartfelt appreciation to the entire organisation, thanking them for their efforts and dedication to the company.

nogaholding remains committed to retaining its existing talents, providing them with growth opportunities across the organisation, and honoring their ongoing efforts towards the continued success of the company and the sector.