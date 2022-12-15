23 C
Manama
Thursday, December 15, 2022

nogaholding Celebrates the Kingdom's 51st National Day

In line with the Kingdom’s 51st National Day celebrations and the anniversary of His Majesty the King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa’s accession to the throne, the Oil & Gas Holding Company (closed) (“nogaholding”), joined the nation’s festivities by hosting a celebration for its employees and executive management at the company’s headquarters in Manama. nogaholding commemorated this occasion with a line-up of traditional performances and activities that were enjoyed by the event attendees.

