nogaholding Celebrates the Kingdom’s 51st National Day

- Advertisement -
In line with the Kingdom’s 51st National Day celebrations and the anniversary of His Majesty the King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa’s accession to the throne, the Oil & Gas Holding Company (closed) (“nogaholding”), joined the nation’s festivities by hosting a celebration for its employees and executive management at the company’s headquarters in Manama. nogaholding commemorated this occasion with a line-up of traditional performances and activities that were enjoyed by the event attendees.
- Advertisement -