nogaholding Companies Participate in Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2022

A delegation from the Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C (“nogaholding”) took part in the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2022, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The delegation included representatives from Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), and Bahrain National Gas Company (Banagas).
The aim of the delegation was to promote nogaholding’s portfolio of companies internationally and attract potential commercial partners. The Company’s presence supported strengthening economic relations between the two countries, building relations with prominent companies within the sector internationally.
During the event, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of Minister of Energy, Mrs. Premrutai Vinaiphat, paid a visit to the nogaholding stand, and was received by representatives of the Company.
The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit is one of Asia’s leading energy transition and transformation events that connects energy companies to the leading Asian Energy stakeholders and buyers, driving the region’s energy transition mission forward.
The exhibition was attended by energy ministers, policymakers, major energy companies, power generation authorities, midstream gas and LNG players, Engineering and Construction companies, project consultants, and renewable energy developers.