All Eyes on You

nogaholding Group celebrate Bahrain Sports Day

To mark the occasion of Bahrain Sports Day, The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C (closed) (“nogaholding”) and its portfolio companies hosted a series of sport activities in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to promote public health and an active lifestyle.

Employees from across the nogaholding Group participated in the various activities, which included a Padel tournament, football and volleyball matches, fitness classes, and several walkathons. In addition to promoting health and wellbeing, the activities encouraged teambuilding efforts among employees.

