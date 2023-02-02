nogaholding Group celebrate Bahrain Sports Day

- Advertisement -
To mark the occasion of Bahrain Sports Day, The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C (closed) (“nogaholding”) and its portfolio companies hosted a series of sport activities in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to promote public health and an active lifestyle.
- Advertisement -
Employees from across the nogaholding Group participated in the various activities, which included a Padel tournament, football and volleyball matches, fitness classes, and several walkathons. In addition to promoting health and wellbeing, the activities encouraged teambuilding efforts among employees.
- Advertisement -