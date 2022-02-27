Nogaholding Group CEO Outlines Goals to Transition to Responsible Energy in Webinar Organised by German Business Community

Listen to this article now

GroupChief Operating Officer of The Oil & Gas Holding Company (nogaholding), Mark Thomas, outlined the company’s new direction in The Energy Transition in Bahrain Chances, and Challenges webinar hosted by the German Business Community on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The webinar, moderated by the Deputy Delegate of German Industry & Commerce for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen, acted as a knowledge-sharing platform featuring speakers from the Energy sector in Bahrain and Germany, and explored potential opportunities for growth within both countries. The session proffered existing research on renewable energy sources and discussed the challenges and new policies required to facilitate the transition.

nogaholding CEO, Mark Thomas, highlighted the company’s new direction towards sustainable energy, addressing the challenges facing the Kingdom, and touched upon elements of a multipronged approach to transition the company’s operations into responsible energy production and stem oil & gas-based consumption within the Kingdom.

“With a solid plan in place, Bahrain could easily become one of the countries that is able to shift its consumption patterns towards more sustainable sources. Through initiatives like this webinar, we look towards opening up channels of communication with countries who face similar challenges, such as Germany, to benefit from a shared knowledge platform and global expertise in our quest towards enhancing the energy sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he stated.

The webinar also featured speakers and researchers from distinguished entities, including Ellen von Zitzewitz, from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, who outlined Germany’s Climate Energy & Hydrogen Policy as part of the Bilateral Energy Cooperation amongst nations; in addition to Dr. Abdulla Alabbasi from the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies, DERASAT, who addressed the theoretical and practical considerations of accelerating the transition to renewable energy in Bahrain; and Dr. Hanan Albuflasa from the Renewable Energy Labs in the Department of Physics at the University of Bahrain, who highlighted Bahrain’s role in the international renewable energy market.