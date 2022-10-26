nogaholding Group Hosts Events in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

- Advertisement -

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C (closed) (“nogaholding”) and its portfolio companies hosted a series of events and activities to raise awareness on the importance of screening and early detection.

The Group sponsored the “Image of Life” campaign, launched by Al-Bilad Press which aims to spread hope among breast cancer patients and their families by sharing survivor stories and encouraging dialogue and discussion. A walkathon was also organized in Awali and was attended by employees from the nogaholding Group of companies.

Additionally, nogaholding portfolio companies held several initiatives, events, and internal seminars at their headquarters to educate employees on the importance of early detection, prevention, and psychological counseling for cancer patients.