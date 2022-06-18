nogaholding Hosts Briefing Session for Trade Union Representatives

The Oil and Gas Holding Company (“nogaholding”) organized a briefing session for the Group’s Trade Union representatives to introduce the recently launched Chairman’s Office page on nogaholding’s website.

- Advertisement -

The Chairman’s Office page was launched as part of the vision and directives of His Highness Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of The Oil & Gas Holding Company, to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust between the Group, its employees, and the trade union in support of the development of the energy sector and the Kingdom’s economic development.

The session served to demonstrate the purpose behind the webpage as a safe and secure platform for nogaholding employees to express their opinions, ideas, and suggestions towards continuously improving Group activities. The page serves as an information-sharing platform between the Chairman’s office and all employees at nogaholding and its operating companies. The platform will help enhance communication and trust between all entities, ensuring that the highest international standards are met, and will lead to the overall transformation of the sector.

The attendees were introduced in detail to the whistleblowing feature, which has been put in place to provide employees with a trustworthy and confidential platform to report any unethical practices or suspicious financial, operational, and legal activities to the Chairman’s office. Trade union representatives present at the briefing were informed of the policy for dealing with complaints, which will be handled by an independent body to ensure the highest levels of confidentiality, ensuring that each identity and all submitted details remain private.