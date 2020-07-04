Sunday, July 5, 2020
Northern Governorate Disinfection

Northern Governorate launches disinfection campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdulhussain Al-Asfoor, has asserted that the disinfection campaigns carried out by the Northern Governorate are part of the national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The campaigns aim to raise awareness on the importance of continuing the sanitisation process, as the best means to reduce the spread of the pandemic, in accordance with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the kingdom, he said.

He extended thanks and appreciation to those involved in such campaigns that reflect the citizens’ cohesion and solidarity during His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s prosperous era.

Al-Asfoor paid tribute to Team Bahrain, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, for the tremendous efforts they are exerting to fight the pandemic, stressing the importance of commitment to the collective responsibility to containing the outbreak of the virus.

The governor made the statements while inaugurating the sanitisation  campaign conducted by the Northern Governorate to support the national efforts to combat COVID-19.

The disinfection campaign was launched in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the Northern Governorate Police Directorate, and the participation of MPs, municipal council members and NGOs.

During the campaign, which covered community centres and sports clubs across the Northern Governorate, Al-Asfoor commended the efforts exerted by volunteers, hailing the dedication of Bahraini citizens in the service of the nation and society. He also affirmed that youth are the real assets of the nation.

Previous articleIbn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) Holds the Graduation Ceremony for its 29th Batch

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct Athens and Cairo flights with scheduled operations starting from 01...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
Read more
PR This Week

Enma Mall appoints Savills

Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea, has announced the exclusive appointment of Global Real Estate advisor, Savills. As a result, Savills will take over...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Sh. Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa as Director Strategy and Planning to...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of...
Read more
PR This Week

ICRF initiates travel fare assistance and COVD-19 related webinar talk shows

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Bahrain, reaches out to the distressed members in...
Read more

MOST READ

BTEA launches new tourism campaign

Inside Bahrain
Within the framework of its promotional efforts for the Kingdom of Bahrain as leading and distinguished tourist destination and of increasing the number of...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
Inside Bahrain

Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) Holds the Graduation Ceremony for its 29th Batch

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) held the graduation...
Tech

You can now make group calls in Google Meet or Duo from a smart display

Google is expanding the ways you can make video calls on smart displays powered by Google Assistant with new support for group calling in...
PR This Week

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of...
PR This Week

Enma Mall appoints Savills

Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea, has announced the exclusive appointment of Global Real Estate advisor, Savills. As a result, Savills will take over...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the third edition of its highly successful ‘Art & Culture’ programme

In line with its strategic corporate initiative, stc Bahrain is launching the third edition of its ‘Arts and Culture’ platform – a community engagement...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Advertising is the Mother of Trade by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I never thought of advertising my business when I was a small shopkeeper. The word-of-mouth publicity among customers was sufficient for me in those...
PR This Week

Benefit Pay to activate at all NEC Branches

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has announced the launch of a new service for BenefitPay...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Sh. Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa as Director Strategy and Planning to...
PR This Week

Northern Governorate launches disinfection campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdulhussain Al-Asfoor, has asserted that the disinfection campaigns carried out by the Northern Governorate are part of the national...
Inside Bahrain

Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

A ban on afternoon work in open spaces throughout Bahrain will start on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has said. The annual...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct Athens and Cairo flights with scheduled operations starting from 01...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) implements new safety measures to protect staff and passengers

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Inside Bahrain

NSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme

Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has clinched first place in a training programme, entitled “Advanced Geoinformatics”, organised by the University of Twente, the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES

Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) Holds the Graduation Ceremony for its...

Gulf Air Athens Cairo

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Zain Bahrain 5G

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Enma Mall Savills

Enma Mall appoints Savills