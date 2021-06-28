Northern Governorate organizes vaccination campaign

Listen to this article now

A campaign was held in A’ali to vaccinate the elderly and people with physical disabilities against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The vaccination campaign was held under the patronage of Northern Governor Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdulhussein Al Asfoor.

Deputy Northern Governor Brigadier Khalid Rabia Senan Al Dosary, Coordination Council member Dr Wafa Al Sharbati and Health Cities Programme Coordinator Boshra Al Hendi were present.

The Northern Governorate organised the initiative along with the Ministry of Health and A’ali Charity Society in support of the national vaccination campaign.

Northern Governor Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdulhussein Al Asfoor praised the support of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 for supporting the initiative to facilitate the vaccination of elderly people.

A’ali Charity Society Chairman Hassan Al A’ali thanked the Northern Governorate for initiating this campaign in support of the elederly and people with physical disabilities.