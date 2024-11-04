Notes Of Glory

- Advertisement -

Bahraini pianist and acclaimed legal expert Noor Al Qassimi shares her story with Bahrain This Week



Performing with the Orchestra Filarmonica del Mediterraneo under the baton of Maestro Giuseppe Monopoli at the 33rd Bahrain International Music Festival marked a triumphant return

for Bahraini Noor Al Qassimi. After a 15-year hiatus from performing in Bahrain, Noor described the experience as “remarkable.” Her last concert in Bahrain was back in December 2010, celebrating Frederic Chopin’s 200th birth anniversary, following her victory at the International Chopin Competition in Bahrain and several awards in Kuwait.

Reflecting on her extensive career, in an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Noor, recounted notable performances at the Bahrain International Music Festival with the European Union Chamber Orchestra and the Minsk Chamber Orchestra. Her international journey includes performances at the Royal Opera House Muscat, where she was honored by the Omani Minister of Higher Education, and the Asila International Culture Festival in Morocco, where she was recognised by former Foreign Minister Mohamed Benaissa. She has also played in Italy, the Kuwait Opera House, and numerous venues in Vienna, where she regularly performs.

Educationally, Noor boasts impressive credentials with a graduation from the Vienna Conservatory of Music and Dramatic Arts and a Master’s degree from the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

- Advertisement -

She credits her refined performance style to her time in Vienna and learning from distinguished pianists such as Paul Badura-Skoda.

“Vienna has definitely added to my style of performance,” she noted, acknowledging the deep influence of the city’s musical traditions and her encounters with renowned pianists Daniel Barenboim, Kristian Zimmerman, Mitsuko Uchida, and Lydia Zilberstein. Learning from the late

Austrian pianist Paul Badura-Skoda taught her the traditions of the first Viennese school, which deeply enriched her performance style.

Balancing her musical career with her expertise in European affairs, EU policies, and EU business law has been an intriguing journey for Noor. She shared, “I was offered a scholarship from the University of Burgenland in Austria to pursue a Master’s degree in Business, specialising in European studies and project management.”

With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, from the Canadian University College of Bahrain, Noor has worked as a legal consultant for Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Deloitte. Her Master’s thesis explored the suspension of Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, focusing on enhancing global trade and minimising poverty through the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN).

Noor’s experience working for the UN and training at the European Commission in Brussels opened numerous opportunities in international organisations.

“Some EU-funded projects, such as ‘Creative Europe’ and ‘ERASMUS+,’ link culture and education, aiming to strengthen the EU’s external relations,” she explained. Project management skills are crucial for artists, as detailed proposals to decision-makers must cover budget, timeline, costs, funding sources, and objectives.

As the Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Liaison Officer to the International Council for Traditional Music (ICTMD), Noor plays a pivotal role in promoting Bahraini music and culture on the international stage. The ICTMD, a scholarly organisation in formal consultative relations with UNESCO, aims to further the study, practice, documentation, preservation, and dissemination of music and dance worldwide.



“The ICTMD through its yearbook and publications in the Cambridge Press provides a remarkable opportunity for Bahraini scholars,” she explained.

Her strategy includes collaborating with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) to translate and publish scientific articles by Bahraini music scholars in prestigious journals.

Beyond music and professional engagements, Noor has a variety of hobbies that contribute to her well-being and creativity. Painting, though unprofessional, serves as therapy, relaxing her

thoughts and translating images in her head into reality. Writing is another passion, with contributions to newspapers on EU-related topics. She also finds joy in reading English plays,

especially the timeless works of Shakespeare. Music remains a cornerstone, not just in listening but in creating new projects, often collaborating with tango dancers, ballet dancers, and folklore musicians.



“I love to explore the piano in all forms of art, whether combining it with visionary arts, poetry, or dance,” she said.

Looking ahead, Noor is focused on pursuing a PhD and developing further music projects, with an emphasis on music recording. She aspires to share her extensive knowledge with her country, creating projects that are both innovative and impactful.