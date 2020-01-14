NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) teamed up with them.

The event was sponsored by the Bahrain National Gas company (Banagas), Lulu International Group, Colours Events Management Company and the Indian Club.

The event’s theme was “Awareness, Discipline, Happiness”. A large number of expatriates, trade union and embassies’ representatives attended the NPRA event.

Officials addressed the audience in different languages. This is to highlight the residency rules to the expatriate communities as well as their rights and duties. They distributed leaflets with instructions and advice.

The initiative focused on ways of seeking the assistance or queries from concerned government authorities. Lulu Hypermarket distributed gifts to expatriates attending the event.