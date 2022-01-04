NPRA Undersecretary holds meeting with hotel managers

Listen to this article now

Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, has met a number of hotel managers. The Director of Visas and Residence, Shaikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

- Advertisement -

The Interior Ministry Undersecretary welcomed the attendees, hailing the role of the hospitality sector in promoting economic growth.

He listened to the remarks of the hotel representatives concerning streamlining procedures of processing all types of visas, especially for visitors of conferences or events that required fast processing of paperwork.

The Undersecretary directed to allocate a hotline for ongoing interaction and to look into urgent applications.

He said that the NPRA strategic plan aims to provide visitors, businessmen, and investors with the best services and facilities.

He stressed the importance of promoting cooperation between the government and the private sector to meet regional openness policies.

He said that ongoing meetings between partners contribute to discussing ideas and positive and negative aspects of different issues.

He concluded by emphasising keenness of NPRA on adopting initiatives that promote development and attraction of more tourists.

Meanwhile, the hotel managers valued the support and encouragement provided by the Undersecretary to the hospitality sector.