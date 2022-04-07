NPRA Undersecretary visits National Council for Arts Chairman

Listen to this article now

Chairman of the National Council for Arts, Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, has received the Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.

The Chairman received a memorial painting out of appreciation for his contributions while he was the NPRA undersecretary. Shaikh Hisham hailed his outstanding efforts that extended for 30 years, in which the NPRA had witnessed ongoing developments.

During the visit, Shaikh Hisham toured the personal exhibition of Shaikh Rashid, during which he was briefed on his artworks.

The Chairman valued the kind gesture, expressing thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Hisham and NPRA personnel.