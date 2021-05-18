NSSA participates in SpaceOps 2021 conference

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) participated in the International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2021) virtually, that was hosted by South Africa.

More than 1500 participants from various space agencies, educational institutions and international companies specializing in space technologies and sciences and related applications participated in the conference.

The conference is considered one of the main discussion platforms on the latest principles of space operations, tools and applications in space missions, in addition to giving those interested the opportunity to enhance technical exchange in all aspects of space missions, from design to construction to launch and operation.

This year edition of the conference covered many aspects related to space science by experts and speakers from major space agencies and international companies with a long history in the field, such as: the South African Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Japanese Space Agency, the Viasat company, the KSAT company, the Goonhilly company, along many experts and experienced professionals, youth and students in the space sector from various research centers, educational institutions and emerging companies around the world.

Speakers reviewed their theses on the latest technologies that they reached in the various fields of space sciences, such as: design and management of space missions, space data management, and the concepts of satellite operations and operating principles.