NSSA partners with NASA

Listen to this article now

Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) is partnering with one of the most renowned space agencies in the world- the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US.

- Advertisement -

This formal collaboration comes following NSSA’s sponsorship of the NASA Space Apps Challenge – an annual hackathon that pools students, programmers, coders, aspiring scientists and inventors to solve real-world NASA challenges.

The NSSA has been running the hackathon for two years. It ran two virtual events last year; one focused on Covid-19 and the other was the Virtual Space Apps Edition.

“It is both my pleasure and pride to announce that the NSSA was officially invited by NASA to join as a partner for this year’s Space Apps Challenge,” NSSA’s CEO Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al Aseeri said.

“Having sponsored the hackathon since 2019, the NSSA joins 9 other global space agencies to commemorate 10 years of Space Apps. It is important to note that the NSSA is the only regional space agency to partner with NASA on this Challenge. We believe this sends a strong message of commitment on our part to connect with the global space science ecosystem and put Bahrain on the space exploration map.”

NSSA’s participation in Space Apps this year during Space Week in early October will increase the diversity of participants, subject matter experts, and judges. This will be the largest event yet. High school and university students as well as young and oldspace enthusiasts have been invited to come together and develop solutions for space challenges.