Sunday, May 3, 2020
KHK Heroes Infographic Volunteers

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national attention but also global attention with people taking on the challenge and resources and donations being added to the campaign on a daily basis.

Under the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes Board of Directors initiated campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

Several volunteers have dutifully answered the call, providing the initiative with manpower to deliver donations, as well as organize the needful in a manner that maximizes the positive impact on the community.

The number of volunteers increases every day as Bahrain shows its solidarity in these difficult times by giving out their time to assemble and distribute food packs around the Kingdom.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.

