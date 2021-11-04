Oasis Mall Riffa Celebrates 12th Year Anniversary

Listen to this article now

Oasis Mall Riffa celebrated its 12th Anniversary with an event which was organized under the patronage of His Excellency Brigadier Isa Thamer Al Dosari, Deputy Governor of Southern Governorate. The event was graced by Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa – Board Member, Al Rashid Investments, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullatif – Member of the Municipal Council of the Third District Southern Governorate, Mr Samir Misra – Territory Head, Al Rashid Group along with senior officials of Al Rashid Group. The event was attended by the mall tenants, business partners, media personalities & customers.

To celebrate the 12th Year Anniversary the mall launched a 3 Day “12 Brands – 12 Offers” Promotion. The exciting offers will only be running for 3 days from 4th to 6th November 2021. The offers will cover all categories from Fashion, Furniture, Food, Entertainment, Jewellery and more.

In a statement, His Excellency Brigadier Isa Thamer Al Dosari praised the efforts of Al Rashid Group in supporting the local economy by partnering with the Bahraini Farmers in the Kingdom, He also mentioned that the group had a strong legacy of working with the local economy and its people. He stressed the keenness which Al Rashid Group has shown to support all forms of development and modernization related to commercial activities in the country. This in-turn positively reflects in the development of the nation & encourages the people of Bahrain to work towards their upliftment.

“This mall has historical emphasis in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The mall is an integral part of Riffa & its people. The Southern Governorate is delighted to state that this mall has recently been awarded the ‘Healthy Mall’ status in the country” stated Mr Al Dosari.

Mr. Samir Misra – Territory Head, Al Rashid Group stated, “Oasis Mall – Riffa is a part of Riffa’s iconic structures. It symbolises the Southern Governorate in every aspect. The 12-year journey for Oasis Mall Riffa has been historical. Our success solely is based on our tenants, the in-mall facilities we offer, the amazing location we are based in, our employees & above all the love that our customers have shown towards us. This year we will be partnering with our Bahraini Farmers and providing them an opportunity to increase their business. Our constant endeavour is to create an enjoyable experience for our customers. We believe & work towards creating this experience for them.”

The wide variety of offers on Fashion include Flat 50% OFF at Centrepoint & Max. RedTag will be offering a Free Voucher of BD 4 on spend of BD 20. Matalan will be offering upto 50% discount. Koton is going to offer upto 75% discount, Olympia Sports will offer upto 50% discount & Badra Fashion will offer Flat 25% discount on its stylish range of Abayas.

It’s the perfect time to furnish your home with Home Centre’s latest offer – Flat 25% OFF & an Extra 10% OFF on spend of BD 500. In addition, customers also stand a chance to Win 2 “Accent Chairs” every day during the anniversary promotion.

It’s time to get the Latest and Trendy Eyewear with Flat 35% OFF at Ehsan Optics. Get your favorite perfumes from Asgharali with a FREE GIFT on spend of BD 10, Get Buy 1 Get 1 Free on perfumes at Zuhoor Al Rihan. Get accessories to match your outfits from Faty Accessories with up to 50% OFF.

Let Kids enjoy this weekend at Funcity with special discount packages. Finally, once you are done with all your shopping, customers can enjoy Free Drinks with their meals at Texas Chicken.

Oasis Mall Riffa also launched the 2nd season of Bahraini Farmers Market along with 12th Anniversary celebrations. The Farmers Market was conceptualized to encourage the local farmers and create a sense of awareness towards supporting Bahraini Agricultural businesses & their local produce. This market was planned in line with the objectives of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development.

Oasis Mall Riffa has taken up this exceptional initiative to support and provide an opportunity to local farmers & help them make farming profitable. The Farmers Market will be held every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 9 am onwards.

The farmers market will have multiple vendors who will be selling fresh vegetables, fruits, local spices, honey, etc. The market will also sell fresh Bahraini breakfast to all visitors. We request all residents of Bahrain to come and support the local farmers by visiting the Farmers Market at Oasis Mall – Riffa.