Oasis Mall Riffa Launches Biggest Shop & Drive

Oasis Mall Riffa has officially revealed its refreshed and modern look, marking a new chapter in its journey to deliver elevated shopping experience. The transformation includes a striking new external façade, revamped internal hallways, and a complete overhaul of the mall’s interiors, creating a vibrant and contemporary atmosphere for visitors.

A key highlight of the upgrade is the new-format Centrepoint store, which now features a fresh layout, stunning visual displays, and an enhanced shopping environment that reflects the latest in retail design and customer convenience

To celebrate this milestone, Oasis Malls Riffa and Juffair have launched their Biggest-ever promotion campaign “Shop & Drive” running from October 5 to November 15, 2025. This exciting initiative brings together luxury, lifestyle, and shopping rewards like never before.

This campaign also marks a significant partnership between Al Rashid Group & Zayani Motors, bringing together two leading brands to deliver unmatched value to customers.

“The refreshed Oasis Mall Riffa reflects our commitment to innovation and customer delight, with the launch of the Shop & Drive campaign, we are not only celebrating our new look but also rewarding our loyal shoppers with extraordinary prizes and experiences. This is a proud moment for us and a testament to the strength of our partnerships” said Mr. Sandeep Narain, Country Head – Al Rashid Group.

“Our collaboration with Oasis Malls marks a new chapter in delivering value to our customers. Through this partnership, Zayani Motors is proud to offer Exclusive benefits on our diverse range of vehicles to Oasis Malls visitors. Our goal is to make premium automotive ownership more accessible and rewarding for every customer who walks through their doors.” said Rizwan Tariq, General Manager, Zayani Motors.

Al Rashid Group extends special thanks to its valued partners who have made this campaign possible: Zayani Motors, Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Home Box, Al Jawahra, Sharif Group, and Lenspoke.