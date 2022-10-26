Oil Minister inaugurates SPE Middle East Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition

- Advertisement -

Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, inaugurated the 5th edition of the SPE Middle East Artificial Lift Conference and Exhibition, which is co-organised by the International Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Ministry of Oil and Environment. The event is being sponsored by Tatweer Petroleum, Saudi Aramco and a number of national and international oil companies. A large number of experts and specialists as well as Chairmen and Directors of companies operating in the artificial lift field also took part in the event.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Oil and Environment stressed keenness on holding such international functions to promote the oil industry in the Middle East by showcasing the latest technologies and industrial solutions in the artificial lift field at the oil and gas facilities and other related industries. He stressed the importance to guarantee sustainability of energy production by working out innovative solutions that cope with the environment-friendly modern technologies.

Dr. bin Daina also inaugurated on the sidelines of the conference the accompanying exhibition in which a number of local, regional and international oil companies participated to showcase the best findings in this vital sector. He met with senior officials from the participating companies to exchange information and get informed about the services provided by those companies in this respect.

Dr. bin Daina expressed thanks and appreciation to SPE for the efforts made to organize the event. He also thanked the sponsoring and participating companies as well as the keynote speakers from across the world, stressing Bahrain’s international status a major host of events.