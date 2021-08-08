Oil Minister receives UAE Ambassador; lauds solid bilateral relations

Listen to this article now

Oil Minister, Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today received the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, with whom he discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various development fields, particularly oil, gas and petrochemicals.

The minister welcomed the envoy, and commended the efforts he is exerting to strengthen joint cooperation, wishing him further success in carrying out his diplomatic duties, and supporting various economic programmes and activities between the two brotherly countries.

He also lauded the steady growth of the fraternal relations between the two countries in all fields, expressing his full support for his efforts to enhance solid joint ties.

The Minister reviewed the current and future oil and gas projects in the kingdom, and discussed with the ambassador areas of bilateral cooperation in increasing investments in this important sector.

The UAE Ambassador expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Oil Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the issues reviewed during the meeting.

He also praised the constant progress of the oil and gas sector in the kingdom, which, he said, will increase its role in supporting the kingdom’s development march.