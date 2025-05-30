Omani Minister of Housing Conducts Official Visit to Diyar Al Muharraq

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest urban development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, had the honor of welcoming His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al-Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman, along with his esteemed delegation, on an official visit aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and exploring best practices within the real estate development sector. His Excellency was received by Mr. Abdulhakeem Yaqoob Al Khayyat, Chairman of Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The visit commenced with a tour of Souq Al Baraha, a traditional-modern marketplace capturing the essence of Bahraini culture while offering a vibrant retail experience that blends heritage, commerce, and community. The delegation also viewed the show villa at Deerat Al Oyoun — one of Diyar Al Muharraq’s key residential developments dedicated to Bahraini citizens. The project is characterized by its functional design and integrated environment that caters to the needs of Bahraini families within a stable and urban setting.

This was followed by a visit to the show villa at Al Naseem, a high-end residential and retail waterfront development. The delegation was briefed on the project’s refined architectural design and high-quality construction standards. The tour also encompassed Al Naseem Social Hub, featuring a range of recreational and social amenities with a focus on providing enriching community interaction and lifestyle.

Continuing their tour, the delegation explored the show villa at Al Bareh, one of Diyar’s most exclusive residential communities, characterized by serene waterfront views and contemporary design that combines privacy with tranquility. The visit concluded at Marassi Galleria, the flagship retail and leisure destination hosting a curated selection of global brands, dining outlets, and entertainment facilities, positioning it as a major attraction at the heart of Diyar Al Muharraq.

This visit served as a significant platform for meaningful dialogue and mutual learning, during which the Chairman of Diyar Al Muharraq presented a comprehensive overview of the city’s strategic vision. The presentation highlighted the key principles that shape Diyar as a model of sustainable urban development, and detailed the advanced approaches adopted in planning and executing integrated residential and commercial projects supported by smart infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in an inclusive urban environment.

In return, the Omani delegation shared insightful perspectives and pioneering experiences from the Sultanate in the areas of housing and urban planning. These exchanges fostered a rich and productive dialogue focused on sharing best practices and innovative development models, underscoring the shared commitment to collaboration and the pursuit of common development goals. The visit further emphasized the strong ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.

His Excellency also shared details on a number of vital and strategic projects currently underway in Oman that reflect the Sultanate’s forward-looking vision for urban development. Among these was the notable Sultan Haitham City project, a leading regional initiative distinguished by its integrated urban planning, modern infrastructure, and sustainable approach.