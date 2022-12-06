On Behalf of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.. HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Inaugurates 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition

- Advertisement -

On behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander inaugurated the 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition, which is being held under the kind patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince the Prime Minister, at the Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

Participating at the event were a number of high-ranking international speakers as well as experts in cybersecurity from different countries worldwide.

On this occasion, His Highness the National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander affirmed that cybersecurity has today become an essential pillar for the information and communications sector in the world to confront cyber risks, pointing out that the Kingdom of Bahrain places special importance on cybersecurity as it contributes to providing cyber protection for all sectors that support the comprehensive development process which is led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and supported by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness pointed out that the Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the leading countries in the region that has been keen to develop the infrastructure of information and communication technology and has adopted many initiatives and projects to improve the readiness and security of information, in a way that enhances its advanced digital infrastructure which is on par with international standards and contributes to protecting its cyber security, noting that Bahrain has launched a national cybersecurity strategy that includes fundamental interconnected pillars that form a comprehensive and coherent framework for maintaining safe and reliable cyberspace in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness pointed out that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s hosting of the 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition reflects the great interest Bahrain attaches to the development of the information and communication technology sector and the digital economy which is considered one of the priority sectors that has promising future, and it also carries a qualitative opportunity to learn about the latest policies, legislations and technologies related to cybersecurity.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s hosting of the 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition comes in line with the Royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain to switch to digital systems in providing services and within the framework of an integrated plan for digital transformation, which is implemented according to disciplined cyber standards.

His Excellency pointed out that the convening of this global gathering, under the kind patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister underlines His Royal Highness’ keenness and interest in seeing the 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition achieves the desired impact in enhancing cybersecurity, which has become an essential part of the comprehensive security system.

Furthermore, His Excellency the Minister appreciated the initiative of His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and the Royal Guard Commander to enable Bahrain to host this large gathering of world officials and experts in the field of cybersecurity, especially as it comes in light of Bahrain’s advanced security achievements and regression in the general rate of crime while continuing to provide digital services with a professional approach and establishing a secure infrastructure in the field of information and communication technology.

His Excellency further explained that the Kingdom of Bahrain, in recent years, has worked to support and secure the digital transformation process by launching initiatives and setting the ground rules for cybersecurity to pave the way for a reliable and sustainable e-environment that is capable of confronting the growing cyber challenges.

His Excellency the Minister of Interior indicated that the responsibility for cybersecurity is not limited to government agencies, but the private sector remains a partner, as well as the user of cyberspace, who must have sufficient awareness to safely use the internet, in addition to the partnership among the concerned sectors that can establish a unified framework to confront cybersecurity threats and provide the required protection.

It is worth noting that the 1st Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition serves as a global cybersecurity platform for experts and specialists in the field of cybersecurity as well as representatives of government and private sectors and companies. It will play an important role in shaping the cyber environment.

The event aims to promote innovation in the field of cybersecurity, and highlight global initiatives and the latest trends in this field, in addition to discussing the most prominent challenges and updates in the field of cybersecurity, while presenting practical solutions and studying the best cyber practices.