Sunday, June 14, 2020
One million seedlings of summer flowers

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers to meet its needs of beautifying streets.

Based on its strategic plan, emanating from the action plan of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning has set a number of strategic goals to beautify public streets and parks, as well as increase the number of green spaces in the kingdom, through planting more trees and flowers across the kingdom, the minister said while paying an inspection visit to the nurseries in Adhari.

Khalaf highlighted the Works Ministry’s keenness to increase local production in order to reduce costs and hone the skills of Bahraini competencies in the field of plant production.

