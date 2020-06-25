Online Story Telling session – SNEHA kids of ILA

ILA’s Sneha Coordinators Nisha Rangarajan, Asha Ashok and Shanthi Ravi organised a unique and totally interesting fun filled hour with the SNEHA kids where the kids laughed, played along, and interacted happily with numbers, songs and animals.

Tigers, rabbits, mouse stories were rendered in a fun and learning “Story Telling Session” conducted by Mrs. Arati Phadke. It was close to an hour session and 10 children along with their siblings participated. They proved again that progress is not always measured on paper. Sneha is a recreation centre for children with special needs run free by Indian Ladies Association for all nationalities.

About Indian Ladies Association