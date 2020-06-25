Thursday, June 25, 2020
SNEHA Story Telling

Online Story Telling session – SNEHA kids of ILA

ILA’s Sneha Coordinators Nisha Rangarajan, Asha Ashok and Shanthi Ravi organised a unique and totally interesting fun filled hour with the SNEHA kids where the kids laughed, played along, and interacted happily with numbers, songs and animals.

Tigers, rabbits, mouse stories were rendered in a fun and learning “Story Telling Session” conducted by Mrs. Arati Phadke. It was close to an hour session and 10 children along with their siblings participated. They proved again that progress is not always measured on paper. Sneha is a recreation centre for children with special needs run free by Indian Ladies Association for all nationalities.

About Indian Ladies Association

The Indian Ladies Association widely known as ILA has been a much-admired part of the fabric of life in Bahrain. ILA was founded by Late Mrs. Leela Jashanmal and a few enterprising ladies in 1956. ILA has always been committed to serving the community. This commitment is best expressed in it’s motto “SERVICE BEFORE SELF”. Wherever and whenever a helping hand is needed, either in Bahrain, or even far from Bahrain’s shores, the members of ILA are in the forefront volunteering and raising funds. Whether it is through shows or showcasing the best of India and the world’s cultural heritage, ILA’s impeccable style, efficiency and the numbers of good causes that it has supported have made this organization a well-respected edifice in Bahrain’s cultural and socialscene.

