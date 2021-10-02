Opening Ceremony Celebrates Grand Opening of Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Listen to this article now

Japan Pavilion has held an opening ceremony to celebrate its grand opening at Expo 2020, taking place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

INOUE Manabu, Deputy Director-General for World Expo 2025, Commerce and Service Industry Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry made a greeting speech representing the organizing ministry and NAKAMURA Tomiyasu, Commissioner General of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, declared the opening of the pavilion.

“The coming economic relationship with Japan and the UAE has a great potential as a testbed for new business, in addition to the existing sectors such as energy and gateway to other Middle Eastern Markets,” said NAKAJIMA Akihiko, H.E. Ambassador of Japan to the United Arab Emirates at the ceremony. “The theme of Japan Pavilion, “Where ideas meet,” aligns with the future vision of the UAE, which I would describe as “intellectual relaying trade”.”. The ceremony also welcomed SEKIGUCHI Noboru, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, ICHINOKI Manatsu, Deputy Secretary General, Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. At the celebration, guests toured the innovative pavilion, observed interactive demonstrations and learned about Japanese culture, heritage, and the latest technology features. Expertly trained team at the pavilion who focus on the latest technology trends and hospitality are prepared to provide customer service to all visitors.

Under the theme “Where ideas meet,” the pavilion will demonstrate how diverse encounters can create new ideas and lead us to join toward a better future. The pavilion has also launched two websites to provide an engaging digital experience to a worldwide audience. One of them, JUNKAN (https://expo-junkan.go.jp/), designed to share visitors’ voices on issues and solution ideas, is co-created together with Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. The virtual pavilion (https://expo-whereideasmeet.go.jp/) offers viewers the ideas that can be experienced at Japan Pavilion.

Japan Pavilion also features Kaiten sushi chain Sushiro’s first foray into the Middle East – offering traditional Japanese ingredients and techniques for a truly innovative culinary experience. All halal items are specially developed for this event. Other Japan’s favorite items are waiting for guests.