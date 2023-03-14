OPPO’s All-New Reno8 T 5G’s 108MP Portrait Camera

- Advertisement -

As the first smartphone series to specialize in portrait photography, the OPPO Reno series has paved the way for a new generation of smart portrait capabilities with its revolutionary imaging technology and chip-level AI algorithms. Equipped with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features — including the brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System — the recently launched OPPO Reno8 T series puts the most extraordinary portrait photography experiences right in the user’s hands.

On the new Reno8 T 5G, users can take advantage of an unprecedented 108MP Portrait Camera, an upgraded 40x Microlens, and a 32MP front camera to easily capture images with more style and artistic flair, or completely new views from the microscopic world.

OPPO recently launched the latest addition to its popular Reno series, the Reno8 T 5G, featuring the brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System for exceptional imaging capabilities

Brought to the Reno series for the first time, the 108MP camera helps users capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images with unprecedented detail

OPPO also upgraded its Microlens magnification to 40x allowing users to explore the microscopic world beyond the naked eye

Capture each day in exquisite detail

The second-to-none imaging capabilities of the OPPO Reno series are what have drawn millions of users to the series since it was first launched. This time, on the newest addition to the Reno family, the Reno8 T 5G, OPPO has introduced a brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System that upgrades the entire camera performance to make sure the Reno series continues to live up to its name as the ‘Portrait Expert’.

To capture the highest-quality portraits possible, OPPO has brought a 108MP main camera to the Reno series for the first time. The 108MP camera is powered by a Samsung HM6 sensor packed with Nonapixel Plus technology that capture every moment in life with incredible high-definition detail. It’s the first sensor to adopt Nonapixel Plus technology, which generates 12-megapixel photos with 9-in-1 pixels while increasing the unit pixel area to 1.92μm, which is useful for low-light situations and brings a clear display effect. With the Nonapixel Plus technology, the main camera can take in 96% more light than the previous generation, resulting in a fundamentally better shooting experience in the dark.

With nearly double the number of pixels found on mainstream 64MP cameras, the leap in resolution brought by the 108MP main camera captures unprecedented details in images to provide more possibilities in creativity and more freedom when it comes to editing. Additionally, cropping of the large 108MP images allows wide panoramas to be expanded to reveal crisp portrait-like images with amazing details. With the 108MP Portrait Camera, users can unlock a world of possibilities when cropping from a single image, uncovering new highlights they might have missed the first time around.

40x Microlens takes users a step further into the microscopic world

After seeing how Reno owners around the world were using the Microlenses to express their inner creativity, OPPO upgraded its Microlens magnification from 30x to 40x on the new Reno8 T 5G. This represents a huge evolution over the 30x magnification Microlens featured on the previous generation of Reno series phones, opening a gateway to new discoveries in the microscopic world.

In terms of physical design, as the short focal length of the Microlens requires the phone to be placed very close to the objects being photographed, OPPO engineers have positioned the camera flash only 8.5 mm away from the Microlens. Here, it acts as a fill light to illuminate objects when the Microlens is in use. OPPO’s HDR algorithm has also been integrated into the upgraded 40x Microlens to guarantee photo quality even in high contrast environments.

Thanks to its efficient design and top manufacturing standards, there is no other device on the market capable of delivering the same image versatility, quality, and level of detail as the Reno8 T series. Following in the footsteps of the Reno8 T series, OPPO will continue to focus on exploring new possibilities in imaging, further reiterating the Reno series position as the Portrait Expert that brings professional portrait photography capabilities to users all around the world.