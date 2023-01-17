Origin and HOMIEZ collaborate to train 100 Bahrainis in digital commerce

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s leading E-commerce platform Homiez, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Origin Training Centre. Under the terms of the agreement the two parties will train 100 Bahrainis in the discipline of digital commerce. This collaborative initiative was developed with the goal of ensuring that Bahrainis are provided with the knowledge and skills that will help them to excel in modern corporate settings. Both Homeiz and Origin are determined to increase the abilities of Bahrainis in this important field, while continuing to support digital transformation within Bahrain.

Reflecting on the agreement, Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Chairman of the Origin Training Centre, said; “The recently signed cooperation agreement reflects the Centre’s desire to provide qualitative training to Bahraini professionals; increasing their competitiveness in the labour market, enhancing their ability to find rewarding job opportunities as well as meeting the needs of the current and future labour market.”

“This collaboration with Homiez follows a model wherein the best training courses offered by the Origin Training Centre are combined with the digital commerce expertise of the Homiez team. This combination of knowledge ensures the swift intellectual and professional development of course attendees who will enter the labour market directly or launch their own projects. This programme of professional development will lead to an increase in the Kingdom’s economic growth.” Continued Mr Al Banna.

The Origin chairman explained that this comprehensive training programme will consist of theoretical and practical sessions, taught in person and remotely. It will be followed by a six-month work placement, ensuring that graduates fully master the principles and skills of digital commerce and develop their knowledge of the latest global data and practices.

Mr Sadeq Abdulrasool, the Chief Digital Officer of Homiez, expressed his pleasure with this joint cooperation saying; “This agreement with the Origin Centre will build partnerships with various entities as we begin implementing our digital commerce training programme for 100 Bahrainis. This programme will support efforts to develop what will come to be known as the digital generation of Bahrain. We are working to increase the number of Bahrainis who are not just consumers of development tools and systems – but who will contribute effectively to the development of these tools and systems.”

“Homiez’s programming, design, research, marketing and communications teams, will train the programme’s participants, providing them with theoretical and practical experiences as well as knowledge. Our teams will ensure that they master all the requirements of digital commerce and prepare them for entrance into the labour market.” Concluded Mr Abdulrasool

This initiative will also directly promote domestic industries and services and champion the slogan ‘Made in Bahrain’. Bahraini professionals will assist with the launch of e-commerce websites that will look to collaborate with manufacturers, stores and service providers.