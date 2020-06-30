Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

A ban on afternoon work in open spaces throughout Bahrain will start on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has said.

The annual ban prohibits work from noon until 4 pm throughout July and August.

The decision is in line with Bahrain’s concern to protect workers from occupational diseases and injuries, especially during the summer searing temperatures and high humidity.

The ministry stressed will closely monitor the implementation of the decision by around 30,000 companies and establishments.

A hotline (17873648) was also set up for the public to report any violations. The ministry’s inspection teams will verify the violations and take the necessary measures in this regard.

Labor Minister Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan stressed the importance of compliance with the decision, pointing out that the commitment rate in previous years was exemplary with at least 98%.

He also emphasized the need to provide workers with the best work equipment to protect them from potential occupational problems related to the hot and humid weather.

Under the law, violators will face imprisonment for up to three months and fines of at least BD 500.

The ministry called on employers, work site supervisors, and occupational safety and health engineers to train workers in first aid, to provide health care and adequate drinking water to protect workers from heat stress.