Over 387,000 visits to educational portal in few days

Listen to this article now

More than 387,000 visits to the educational portal (eduNet) have been recorded since the beginning of the new school year on September 7, Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, has revealed, noting that the massive turnout in a few days reflects the importance of the digital content and services provided by the Education Ministry through this educational platform.

- Advertisement -

The minister said that the portal, which is one of the main pillars of the King Hamad’s Schools of the Future project and advanced steps in the Digital Empowerment Programme, is part of the Education Ministry’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of education, either –in person or online.

The minister was speaking while visiting today the Al-Andalus Girls’ Primary School, where he was assured about the progress of school day, the services provided by the school for students there and those studying online.

It is to be noted that the Ministry had reported over 68 million visits to the educational portal from Bahrain and abroad last year, by students, administrative and teaching staff, parents and local and international educational experts, entitling Bahrain’s educational experience during the pandemic to earn international acclaim.